"Obviously, I’m gonna buy him a beer or two or three." Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell thanks stem cell donor after getting cancer all clear

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has thanked the stem cell donor who helped him get the cancer all clear.

Campbell, 62, has revealed his cancer is in complete remission for the first time since he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013.

Following an unsuccessful transplant of his own cells and further disappointment when a new donor didn't work out, Campbell was finally lined up with a perfect match late last year.

The procedure went well and he is now in complete remission as he joins Def Leppard on their summer tour.

And he'd love to thank his donor in person.

He tells Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk: "I lost my donor 10 days beforehand, so that was a kick in the nuts. But I was very fortunate that they found me another one in December. And on New Year’s Eve, I went into hospital. I was in for about three and a half weeks, and I did what has turned out to be a really, really successful transplant.

"I did a PET scan in the middle of April, and I’m 100% clean, completely in remission for the first time in 12 or 13 years. And I'm obviously overjoyed. You couldn't ask for more than that.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There are 10 genetic markers, and this donor was 10 out of 10. A young man, actually. I don't get to know who he is for a couple of years, but a 21-year-old man. Obviously, I’m gonna buy him a beer or two or three.

"He put his name on the donor registry, for no reason other than he’s a good person. There are a lot of good people out there, I’m glad to say.

"After two years, they give you the option to contact your donor, so you can reach out to them. I would imagine in this day and age it's via e-mail.

"If they want to correspond with you they can. They don’t have to. But obviously, it’s a life-saving proposition, so I’d certainly want to express my gratitude."

Campbell had sat out recent Def Leppard live shows but will be back for a string of North American dates.

Jun 19: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jun 21: Thackerville Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK

Jun 23: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 25: Birmingham Coca-Cola Amphitheater, AL

Jun 28: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ

Jul 01: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Jul 03: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 06: - Québec FEQ 2025, Canada

Jul 09: Winnipeg Princess Auto Stadium, Canada

Jul 10-13: Craven Country Thunder, Canada

Jul 11: Edmonton Rockin' Thunder, Canada

Jul 16: Ottawa Blues Festival, Canada

Jul 18: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Jul 20: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jul 22: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 14: Des Moines lowa State Fair Grandstand, IA

Aug 16: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Highland Yaamava' Theater, CA

Aug 26: St Paul Minnesota State Fair MN

Aug 29: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

Aug 31: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA