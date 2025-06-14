"Obviously, I’m gonna buy him a beer or two or three." Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell thanks stem cell donor after getting cancer all clear
Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell's cancer is in remission for first time since 2013 diagnosis
Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has thanked the stem cell donor who helped him get the cancer all clear.
Campbell, 62, has revealed his cancer is in complete remission for the first time since he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013.
Following an unsuccessful transplant of his own cells and further disappointment when a new donor didn't work out, Campbell was finally lined up with a perfect match late last year.
The procedure went well and he is now in complete remission as he joins Def Leppard on their summer tour.
And he'd love to thank his donor in person.
He tells Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk: "I lost my donor 10 days beforehand, so that was a kick in the nuts. But I was very fortunate that they found me another one in December. And on New Year’s Eve, I went into hospital. I was in for about three and a half weeks, and I did what has turned out to be a really, really successful transplant.
"I did a PET scan in the middle of April, and I’m 100% clean, completely in remission for the first time in 12 or 13 years. And I'm obviously overjoyed. You couldn't ask for more than that.
"There are 10 genetic markers, and this donor was 10 out of 10. A young man, actually. I don't get to know who he is for a couple of years, but a 21-year-old man. Obviously, I’m gonna buy him a beer or two or three.
"He put his name on the donor registry, for no reason other than he’s a good person. There are a lot of good people out there, I’m glad to say.
"After two years, they give you the option to contact your donor, so you can reach out to them. I would imagine in this day and age it's via e-mail.
"If they want to correspond with you they can. They don’t have to. But obviously, it’s a life-saving proposition, so I’d certainly want to express my gratitude."
Campbell had sat out recent Def Leppard live shows but will be back for a string of North American dates.
Def Leppard Summer 2025 tour dates
Jun 19: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI
Jun 21: Thackerville Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK
Jun 23: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR
Jun 25: Birmingham Coca-Cola Amphitheater, AL
Jun 28: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ
Jul 01: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME
Jul 03: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Jul 06: - Québec FEQ 2025, Canada
Jul 09: Winnipeg Princess Auto Stadium, Canada
Jul 10-13: Craven Country Thunder, Canada
Jul 11: Edmonton Rockin' Thunder, Canada
Jul 16: Ottawa Blues Festival, Canada
Jul 18: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI
Jul 20: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY
Jul 22: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY
Aug 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Aug 14: Des Moines lowa State Fair Grandstand, IA
Aug 16: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL
Aug 20: Highland Yaamava' Theater, CA
Aug 26: St Paul Minnesota State Fair MN
Aug 29: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL
Aug 31: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.