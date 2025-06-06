New Pink Floyd book celebrates the band's career with unpublished interviews and Syd Barrett's letters of the time

A brand new Pink Floyd biography, Pink Floyd Shine On: The Definitive Oral History, by noted Floyd biographer Mark Blake, will be published through New Modern on October 9.

It's the first oral history of Pink Floyd as told by the band, friends and associates through new, exclusive and previously unpublished material, including letters from their late founder member Syd Barrett, written to his girlfriend in 1965/66, which reveal his intimate thoughts on the band, their very first recording session, his worries about leaving art college and much more.

Blake, who has also written for Pro g and Classic Rock, and who published the respected and best-selling Pigs Might Fly: The Inside Story Of Pink Floyd in 2007, since updated in 2013 and 2017.

The author also draws upon previously unpublished interviews with Pink Floyd’s past and present surviving members, David Gilmour, Roger Waters and Nick Mason, and their former bandmate, the late Richard Wright.

"I first saw Pink Floyd and their famous wall at Earls Court in 1980," says Blake. "It was an impressive piece of rock’n’roll theatre, made more impressive by the fact that I was fifteen years old. Over three decades later it’s been a pleasure and a privilege to tell the group’s story in their own words. My hope is that all readers – from the most committed super-fan to someone just discovering Pink Floyd’s music – enjoy a compelling and immediate experience of one of the most important bands in the world."

The release of Pink Floyd Shine On: The Definitive Oral History coincides with Pink Floyd’s 60th anniversary, the 50th anniversary of their multi-platinum-selling Wish You Were Here album, and the 20th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s reunion performance at the Live 8 charity concert.

