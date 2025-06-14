“The goal was to die onstage!” Why retirement is a four-letter word for Metallica’s Kirk Hammett

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett doesn’t “believe” in retiring from music.

Talking in the new issue of Metal Hammer, the lead guitarist, who joined San Francisco’s metal giants in 1983, explains that he loves his job too much to willingly walk away from it. He also considers making music professionally too great a blessing to abandon.

“I don’t believe in retirement,” he tells us. “Retirement is something that’s been forced onto people; I don’t believe musicians are allowed to retire!”

Hammett backs up his stance by looking back at musicians “in the 30s and 40s and 50s”, during which time he says “the goal was to die onstage”.

“This was the thinking of musicians of all musicians for the last century: because you’ve earned the right to be up there, you have to fulfil that responsibility to the very end,” he says.

He goes on to add: “Playing music is a gift, a blessing and a privilege. I love what I do and it’s magic – it helps people. So I can’t walk away from that.”

Hammett’s comments follow his recent declaration that he never wants to step down from Metallica, even if he continues to have the odd argument with the band’s co-founders James Hetfield (vocals/guitars) and Lars Ulrich (drums).

“Leaving Metallica is not an option,” the guitarist told The Telegraph. “If I ever left Metallica, everyone in the world would remind me that I used to be in Metallica!”

Hammett released a coffee table book, The Collection: Kirk Hammett, via Gibson Publishing in March. The book features new pictures by longtime Metallica photographer Ross Halfin and explores the guitarist’s famously extensive collection of instruments. In 2017, he estimated that he owned around 150 guitars.

Metallica are currently touring North America and premiered their new documentary, Metallica Saved My Life, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City this week. The band will play a series of shows in Europe next summer. See dates and details below.

As well as the interview with Hammett, the new Hammer features an in-depth conversation with cover stars Babymetal about their collabs-heavy new album, Metal Forth. We also talk with Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen and The Conjuring actor Vera Farmiga about her new rock band, The Yagas. Order your copy now and have it delivered directly to your door.

May 09: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece*

May 13: Bucharest Arena Națională, Romania

May 19: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

May 22: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany*

May 24: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany+

May 27: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland*

May 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany*

Jun 03: Bologna Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy*

Jun 11: Budapest Puskas Arena, Hungary+

Jun 13: Budapest Puskas Arena, Hungary*

Jun 19: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland+

Jun 21: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland*

Jun 25: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK*

Jun 28: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK*

Jul 03: London Stadium, UK*

Jul 05: London Stadium, UK+

* Gojira and Knocked Loose support

+ Pantera and Avatar support