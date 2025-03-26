How your purchase of albums by The Cure, U2, Chvrches and more on Record Store Day can help benefit children living in war zones worldwide

Purchasing special re-issued albums by The Cure, U2, Chvrches, The Charalatans and more on Record Store Day will help benefit children living in war zones, in a new initiative launched by the WarChild charity.

The partnership between Record Store Day and the charity, which helps to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children living through conflict around the world, features 13 albums that have been specially created for this year’s staging of RSD: £1 from every copy sold will be donated to the non-profit organisation.



The titles involved in the initiative are:



The Cure – The Head On The Door (40th Anniversary)

David Sylvian – Camphor

Sugababes – Taller In More Ways

OMD – Peel Sessions 1979 – 1983

The Charlatans – Wonderland (Deluxe)

Frank Turner – Positive Songs For Negative People

Mark Knopfler – One Take Radio Sessions (20th Anniversary)

Years & Years – Communion

CHVRCHES – Every Open Eye (10th Anniversary)

Van Morrison – Be Just and Fear Not

Boys Wonder – Be Reasonable…

The Boomtown Rats – Dawn of the Rats: B-Sides Demos And Live 1975-1979

Passengers (Brian Eno, U2) – Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Remastered Edition)

In the UK, this year's Record Store Day ambassador is Newcastle-born singer/songwriter Sam Fender, while Post Malone has been selected to champion RSD in the US.



“What an honour, I can’t believe I was chosen to be Record Store Day’s Ambassador for 2025,” the rapper in a new statement. “Record Store Day is so important and I really hope to do my part to keep it alive.”

A full list of the exclusive vinyl editions that will be available on the day, including albums by Black Sabbath, Lou Reed, Fleetwood Mac, Beabadoobee, David Bowie and Oasis can be found here.



“Record shops were really important when I was growing up,” Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher says. “It’s something that’s in my DNA. I think if we can keep record shops open for as long as possible, we owe it to the young people of this country.”

