How your purchase of albums by The Cure, U2, Chvrches and more on Record Store Day can help benefit children living in war zones worldwide

Buy a vinyl record on Record Store Day, help a good cause: win-win

Robert Smith, Lauren Mayberry, Bono
(Image credit: Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images | Kate Green/Getty Images | Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Purchasing special re-issued albums by The Cure, U2, Chvrches, The Charalatans and more on Record Store Day will help benefit children living in war zones, in a new initiative launched by the WarChild charity.

The partnership between Record Store Day and the charity, which helps to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children living through conflict around the world, features 13 albums that have been specially created for this year’s staging of RSD: £1 from every copy sold will be donated to the non-profit organisation.

The titles involved in the initiative are:

The Cure – The Head On The Door (40th Anniversary)
David Sylvian – Camphor
Sugababes – Taller In More Ways
OMD – Peel Sessions 1979 – 1983
The Charlatans – Wonderland (Deluxe)
Frank Turner – Positive Songs For Negative People
Mark Knopfler – One Take Radio Sessions (20th Anniversary)
Years & Years – Communion
CHVRCHES – Every Open Eye (10th Anniversary)
Van Morrison – Be Just and Fear Not
Boys Wonder – Be Reasonable
The Boomtown Rats – Dawn of the Rats: B-Sides Demos And Live 1975-1979
Passengers (Brian Eno, U2) – Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Remastered Edition)

In the UK, this year's Record Store Day ambassador is Newcastle-born singer/songwriter Sam Fender, while Post Malone has been selected to champion RSD in the US.

“What an honour, I can’t believe I was chosen to be Record Store Day’s Ambassador for 2025,” the rapper in a new statement. “Record Store Day is so important and I really hope to do my part to keep it alive.”

A full list of the exclusive vinyl editions that will be available on the day, including albums by Black Sabbath, Lou Reed, Fleetwood Mac, Beabadoobee, David Bowie and Oasis can be found here.

“Record shops were really important when I was growing up,” Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher says. “It’s something that’s in my DNA. I think if we can keep record shops open for as long as possible, we owe it to the young people of this country.”

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

