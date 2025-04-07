The best new rock songs you need to hear right now

By ( Classic Rock ) Contributions from published

Featuring Those Damn Crows, Brothers Osborne, Ally Venable and five other masters and mistresses of reality

Tracks Of The Week artists
(Image credit: Press materials)

Last week was a good week for debut singles by new bands from already established musicians, as California Irish (led by The Answer frontman Cormac Neeson) triumphed with their first single, Big Question, while Hollow Souls (led by Kris Barras, from the Kris Barras band) came third with their first release, Big Question. Dividing the newbies were Tracks Of The Week regulars When Rivers Meet, and we'd like to congratulate all of them.

'Big Questions' In The Studio (Official Video) - YouTube 'Big Questions' In The Studio (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

This week, just like every other, we've found another eight songs to excite all the different parts of your auditory system. They're below.

Lightning bolt page divider

Those Damn Crows - The Night Train

A beautifully brooding slice of melodious, grunge-infused action from the Bridgenders’ upcoming album, God Shaped Hole, The Night Train is accompanied by a stunning animated video, in which the protagonist soars through a compelling dreamscape – expect flying trains, bucolic scenes, black holes... All of it drawn from a dream that frontman Shane Greenhall had about his late father. “It really felt like I had travelled somewhere else,” he says, “to a different time/place rather than a dream. It inspired me to write The Night Train – the transport that takes you to loved ones who are no longer with us.”

Those Damn Crows - The Night Train (Official Video) - YouTube Those Damn Crows - The Night Train (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Brothers Osborne - Finish This Drink

Need a cheery distraction from the angst-inducing headlines of late? Listen to this. Initially dreamt up by singer TJ in a Waffle House a few years ago – not long after “a couple of drinks” (read: all the drinks) one night with The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston – Finish This Drink finds the Osbornes on boot-stomping, country-fried form, without losing their rocker-friendly edge. It’s their first new music since the Break Mine EP in March 2024, and hopefully a sign of more to come.

Brothers Osborne - Finish This Drink (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Brothers Osborne - Finish This Drink (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Deraps - Setting Sun

Deraps' drummer Josh Gallagher goes all Axl Rose on this expansive power ballad, which finds him at the mic and the skins. Not that it’s all full-fat 80s rock right away. In fact it’s all very pretty and acoustic, like Toto at their gauziest, for the first minute and a half – after which the bright, chunky riffs and heartfelt refrains start to seep in. Then, mid-way, it kicks up a notch with gravelly screams and some slick, classy soloing from guitarist/singer Jacob Deraps. Their second album, Viva Rock’n’Roll, comes out in May.

Deraps - Setting Sun (Lyrics Video) - YouTube Deraps - Setting Sun (Lyrics Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Jim Jones All Stars - Goin’ Higher

And now for something decidedly rawer and more 60s-rooted, thanks to mercurial rock’n’roll beatnik Jim Jones and his All Stars. Less MTV muscle, more loose-limbed hip-shaking, honkytonk-thumping rock’n’roll, like The Stooges having a lock-in down the pub with Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard. Fancy some of that to liven up your Monday? Of course you do.

Goin Higher Lyric Video - YouTube Goin Higher Lyric Video - YouTube
Watch On

Ally Venable feat. Shemekia Copeland - Unbreakable

Twenty-something Texan guitarist/singer Ally Venable teams up with fellow blueser (and powerhouse voice) Shemekia Copeland on this moody but forward-kicking shot of heartfelt blues rock – capped off with a classy, wah-tastic solo from Ally. “This is a powerful duet, and defiant anthem that celebrates the indomitable spirit of women who have weathered life's storms,” says Ally. “The song paints a vivid portrait of two souls who have both gone through adversity, yet their voices blend in a harmonious tribute to resilience and triumph.”

Ally Venable feat. Shemekia Copeland - Unbreakable (Studio Video) - YouTube Ally Venable feat. Shemekia Copeland - Unbreakable (Studio Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Kadavar - Regeneration

Stoney Berlin rockers Kadavar are back with a new album (I Just Want To Be A Sound, due out in May) and a new vibe, leaning harder into their psychedelic side, of which the trippy yet toe-tapping Regeneration is the latest taster. If Tame Impala listened to more Black Sabbath, they might have ended up with something like this. Like the sound of that? Along with the album itself there’s also a UK record release show on May 13, at London’s Rough Trade East.

Kadavar - Regeneration (Official Video) - YouTube Kadavar - Regeneration (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

H.e.a.t - Running To You

Billed in fittingly gung-ho fashion as “a euphoric ode to relentless passion”, Running To You is H.e.a.t at their most H.e.a.t-esque – all galloping 80s hard rock bravado complete with flame jets, big-ass chorus, monster guitar crunch, just the right amount of twiddly soloing and more wide-eyed synth energy than is probably legal. We live in a strange world, but H.e.a.t are here to make it feel like a simpler time. More where this came from on their new album, Welcome To The Future (I mean… yeah they play a little fast and loose with the term ‘future’, on such firmly retro fare as this, but no matter).

H.E.A.T - Running to You (Official Video) - YouTube H.E.A.T - Running to You (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

John Drake - Ocean

John Drake, the former Aussie frontman of London-based quartet The Dust Coda, left after a decade last year and has just put out his first song under his own name. The slickly-produced and introspective Ocean comes from the same melodic ballpark as Alice Cooper's Only Women Bleed, and is plucked from his debut solo album, Separation Songs, which will arrive later in the year. "Leaving The Dust Coda was scary and took a giant leap of faith, but I knew there was a whole world out there creatively for me," says John. "I just had to get to the other side, onto dry land."

Ocean - YouTube Ocean - YouTube
Watch On
Polly Glass
Polly Glass
Deputy Editor, Classic Rock

Polly is deputy editor at Classic Rock magazine, where she writes and commissions regular pieces and longer reads (including new band coverage), and has interviewed rock's biggest and newest names. She also contributes to Louder, Prog and Metal Hammer and talks about songs on the 20 Minute Club podcast. Elsewhere she's had work published in The Musician, delicious. magazine and others, and written biographies for various album campaigns. In a previous life as a women's magazine junior she interviewed Tracey Emin and Lily James – and wangled Rival Sons into the arts pages. In her spare time she writes fiction and cooks.

With contributions from
More about classic rock
Billy Corgan

"It seemed to sum up the existential crisis I was having." Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan on the Metallica song that saved his life
Slayer in 2016

Slayer announce only North American headline show of 2025, with Knocked Loose and a host of thrash metal legends supporting
Billy Corgan

"It seemed to sum up the existential crisis I was having." Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan on the Metallica song that saved his life
See more latest
Most Popular
Billy Corgan
"It seemed to sum up the existential crisis I was having." Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan on the Metallica song that saved his life
Artworks for Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed, No Prayer for the Dying by Iron Maiden, Turbo by Judas Priest and Cold Lake by Celtic Frost
I got Metal Hammer’s writers to name the ‘bad’ metal albums they can’t get enough of
John Lee Hooker publicity photo
An introduction to John Lee Hooker in nine essential albums
Matt Berry
“Certain things force you to progress… I’m free to do other things, but how much of a leap do I take?” Matt Berry on whether he prefers making music to comedy
Led Zeppelin onstage
"We haven’t adjusted it for the taste of modern kids. This is how it's meant to be heard": An interview with the makers of Becoming Led Zeppelin
Morbid Angel posing for a photograph in the late 1980s
“We started performing rituals to conjure entities. From that point on it was all about making music that would please these gods”: The unholy story of Morbid Angel and the birth of death metal
Jimmy Bain posing for a photograph in 1975
“If somebody offered me something I’d take it first and ask afterwards what it was. I’d swallow a pill and have to be carried back to my room”: The life and death of Jimmy Bain, the bassist who brought the rock’n’roll to Rainbow and Dio
Primal Rock Rebellion’s Mikee Goodman and Adrian Smith posing for a photograph in 2012
“I saw right away that he wrote a lot about urban culture, youth culture and violence. That inspired me to create moodier songs”: The story of Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith’s forgotten 2010s side project
Journey posing for a photograph in 1981
“People condemned us, attacked us because we weren’t the hip of the hip. But we held our course”: The epic story of Journey‘s Escape, the early 80s masterpiece that changed the course of rock
Paul Bergen/Redferns. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/ Mick Hutson/Redferns/ Mick Hutson/Redferns/ Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images/ Gie Knaeps/Getty Images/ Mick Hutson/Redferns
The 10 best grunge album openers: a definitive list that is irrefutably correct so you're not allowed to argue with it