Roger Daltry has been awarded a Knighthood in King Charles III's Birthday Honours list. The frontman been recognised for his services to charity and music, having co-founded The Who in 1964 and been a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust for more than two decades.

“It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust," says Daltrey. "I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become.

"The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK."

In a separate statement, Daltrey told the Press Association, "It's kind of weird, but I am deeply honoured to get this, especially for the charity for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and I accept it on their behalf really, because this honour is really for all unsung heroes. It's a dream come true for me, but it's especially a dream because the charity means so much."

Other musicians to be honoured in King Charles III's Birthday Honours list this year include singer Elaine Paige, who receives the Order of the British Empire for services to music and charity, 10cc's Graham Gouldman, who receives an MBE, and Steve Winwood, also an MBE.