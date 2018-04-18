Anthrax share epic live Indians video

Anthrax - Kings Among Scotland 1. A.I.R.

2. Madhouse

3. Evil Twin

4. Medusa

5. Blood Eagle Wings

6. Fight 'Em 'Til You Can't

7. Be All End All

8. Breathing Lightning

9. Among The Living

10. Caught In A Mosh

11. One World

12. I Am The Law

13. A Skeleton In The Closet

14. Efilgnikcufecin (N.F.L.)

15. A.D.I. / Horror Of It All

16. Indians

17. Imitation Of Life

18. Antisocial

Anthrax have released a live video showcasing their 1987 track Indians.

The footage has been taken from the band’s upcoming live package Kings Among Scotland which will be released on April 27 on CD, LP and DVD.

It was recorded on February 15, 2017, at Anthrax’s show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom, with the DVD featuring the two-hour live set along with interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and clips from the tour bus and in hotels.

The set celebrated Anthrax’s latest album For All Kings and their classic 1987 record Among The Living.

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello said: “Playing for our friends at the Barrowlands has always been very special. We all know we’re going to get together and have an insanely great time, and we think that incredible interaction and energy really comes through on this video.”

Guitarist Scott Ian added: “It was a pretty intense show – especially when the crowd was so insane, the floor actually started moving up and down.”

Anthrax previously released a clip of Caught In A Mosh from the live release.

Last month, drummer Charlie Benante reported he had started putting the pieces in place for what will be their 12th studio album.