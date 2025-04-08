Watch trailer for new documentary Metallica Saved My Life, directed by Lords Of Chaos’ Jonas Åkerlund

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

An official documentary about the band’s fans – directed by longtime collaborator Jonas Åkerlund – will be screened in US cities over the coming weeks

Metallica in 2024
(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Metallica have released the teaser trailer for their new documentary Metallica Saved My Life.

The film – from director Jonas Åkerlund, who directed Lords Of Chaos as well as the music videos for Metallica’s Whiskey In The Jar, Turn The Page and Manunkind – will celebrate the band’s worldwide fanbase and focus on their personal stories. All four of the band’s members will appear, as will superstar actor Jason Momoa.

Screenings have been scheduled for cities across the US from April to June. See locations and get tickets via the Fathom Entertainment website.

Metallica comment: “As a few of you may know, we’ve been working behind the scenes the last couple of years on a new film that will be released later this year starring you guys! Metallica Saved My Life explores our world through the lives of fans who have supported each other through highs, lows, trials and triumphs for over four decades. And yeah, we’re in it a little bit too.”

They add: “Tickets are available now in all tour cities except Columbus and are limited to two per person. We’ll keep a close eye on sales and add screenings where possible should your city sell out quickly. If the film is not coming to your city or you can’t make it this time, never fear – the full documentary is expected to be released later this year.”

Metallica Saved My Life will be the third official film centred around the California metal titans, following 2004 documentary Some Kind Of Monster and 2013 action/concert film hybrid Metallica Through The Never.

This isn’t the only landmark metal documentary to be announced in recent weeks. Last month, Iron Maiden revealed that an as-yet-untitled film celebrating their 50th anniversary will hit cinemas in autumn. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich will appear, as will Gene Simmons of Kiss and actor Javier Bardem.

Metallica released their latest album 72 Seasons in 2023 and start a tour of North American later this month. See dates and details below.

Metallica Saved My Life (Teaser Trailer) - YouTube Metallica Saved My Life (Teaser Trailer) - YouTube
Watch On

Metallica 2025 tour dates:

Apr 19: Syracuse MA Wireless Dome, NY*
Apr 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*
Apr 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+
May 01: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*
May 03: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN+
May 07: Blacksburg Lane Stadium, VA*
May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH
May 11: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH
May 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA+
May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA*
May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD*
May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC*
Jun 3: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA*
Jun 6: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL+
Jun 8: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL*
Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX*
Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA+
Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA*
Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO+
Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO* 

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support
+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Turnstile in 2025

Hardcore sensations Turnstile announce first album in four years, Never Enough
Andreas Kisser and Steve Howe

“It was so inspiring to see them put animosity to one side and just go on stage to play”: Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser explains his love for Yes and Steve Howe
Blink 182

Blink-182 announce Missionary Impossible tour dates, with a former member's band in support
See more latest
Most Popular
Blink 182
Blink-182 announce Missionary Impossible tour dates, with a former member's band in support
Turnstile in 2025
Hardcore sensations Turnstile announce first album in four years, Never Enough
Katatonia
New-look Katatonia announce 13th album Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State – watch their video for Lilac
Employed To Serve
Exclusive Employed To Serve bundle with limited edition t-shirt on sale now
Mark Hoppus
"We are the haven for the outcasts and the downtrodden – bring us your losers, because we’re all in this together." Blink 182's Mark Hoppus explains why being in a punk rock band is the most fun you can have with your clothes on, and off
Wardruna foraging 2024
This was the one “beneficial” thing from the Norwegian black metal church burnings, according to Wardruna’s Einar Selvik
Jason Momoa in 2025 and Ozzy Osbourne in 2022
“I was begging for tickets, now I turn out to be hosting”: Jason Momoa reveals how he got the job compering Black Sabbath’s final show
Richie Kotzen publicity photo
Richie Kotzen says he almost joined Nine Inch Nails but his glam metal past got in the way
Gwen Stefani, Paul Stanley and Billy Idol in the ads for Workday
Paul Stanley, Billy Idol and Gwen Stefani are the stars of a series of ads for a corporate AI platform
Slayer in 2016
Slayer announce only North American headline show of 2025, with Knocked Loose and a host of thrash metal legends supporting