Watch trailer for new documentary Metallica Saved My Life, directed by Lords Of Chaos’ Jonas Åkerlund

Metallica have released the teaser trailer for their new documentary Metallica Saved My Life.

The film – from director Jonas Åkerlund, who directed Lords Of Chaos as well as the music videos for Metallica’s Whiskey In The Jar, Turn The Page and Manunkind – will celebrate the band’s worldwide fanbase and focus on their personal stories. All four of the band’s members will appear, as will superstar actor Jason Momoa.

Screenings have been scheduled for cities across the US from April to June. See locations and get tickets via the Fathom Entertainment website.

Metallica comment: “As a few of you may know, we’ve been working behind the scenes the last couple of years on a new film that will be released later this year starring you guys! Metallica Saved My Life explores our world through the lives of fans who have supported each other through highs, lows, trials and triumphs for over four decades. And yeah, we’re in it a little bit too.”

They add: “Tickets are available now in all tour cities except Columbus and are limited to two per person. We’ll keep a close eye on sales and add screenings where possible should your city sell out quickly. If the film is not coming to your city or you can’t make it this time, never fear – the full documentary is expected to be released later this year.”

Metallica Saved My Life will be the third official film centred around the California metal titans, following 2004 documentary Some Kind Of Monster and 2013 action/concert film hybrid Metallica Through The Never.

This isn’t the only landmark metal documentary to be announced in recent weeks. Last month, Iron Maiden revealed that an as-yet-untitled film celebrating their 50th anniversary will hit cinemas in autumn. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich will appear, as will Gene Simmons of Kiss and actor Javier Bardem.

Metallica released their latest album 72 Seasons in 2023 and start a tour of North American later this month. See dates and details below.

Metallica Saved My Life (Teaser Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Apr 19: Syracuse MA Wireless Dome, NY*

Apr 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Apr 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+

May 01: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

May 03: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN+

May 07: Blacksburg Lane Stadium, VA*

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 11: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA+

May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA*

May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD*

May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC*

Jun 3: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA*

Jun 6: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL+

Jun 8: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL*

Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX*

Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA+

Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA*

Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO+

Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO*

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support