Watch Anthrax get Caught In A Mosh

Anthrax have released a live video for their track Caught In A Mosh.

It was captured during the band’s February 2017 set at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom and has been lifted from their upcoming live DVD Kings Among Scotland.

It’ll be released on April 27 and along with the the two-hour live set from the night, the package also features interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and clips from the tour bus and in hotels.

The live dates celebrated Anthrax’s latest album For All Kings and their classic 1987 record Among The Living.

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello said: “Playing for our friends at the Barrowlands has always been very special. We all know we’re going to get together and have an insanely great time, and we think that incredible interaction and energy really comes through on this video.”

Guitarist Scott Ian added: “It was a pretty intense show – especially when the crowd was so insane, the floor actually started moving up and down.”

Anthrax are currently on tour across North America with Killswitch Engage and Havok. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jan 30: Tampa Janus Landing, FL

Jan 31: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Feb 02: Milwaukee Club Stage, WI

Feb 03: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Feb 05: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Feb 06: Birmingham Iron City Music Hall, AL

Feb 08: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Music Hall, TX

Feb 09: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Feb 10: Oklahoma City Criterion, OK

Feb 11: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Feb 13: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Feb 14: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Feb 16: Boise Revolution, ID

Feb 17: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Feb 19: Edmonton The Ranch, AB

Feb 20: Grande Prairie Revolution Place Casino, AB

Feb 21: Calgary Mac Hall, AB

Feb 23: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Feb 24: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Feb 25: Sioux City Anthem Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Feb 27: Joliet The Forge, IL

Mar 01: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Mar 02: Rochester The Dome, NY

Mar 03: Worcester Palladium, MA

Mar 04: Portland State Theater, ME

