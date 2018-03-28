Anthrax begin putting pieces in place for next album

Anthrax’s Charlie Benante says he’s demoed several songs which could make it on to the band’s next studio album.

They released For All Kings in February 2016 and the drummer reports that he’s now started putting things in place for what will be their 12th record.

He tells Metal Wani: “I’m happy to say that I’ve demoed lots of songs. And I’m already pretty much on our way to the start of making another record.

“It’s just going to take a little time to all get together and start to arrange and start really crafting the tunes. But, yes, I have started writing songs and it sounds really good. I’ve probably around seven or eight ideas.

“It’s probably going to be another goal of mine to have 20 songs to choose from, like with the last album. I just want to have as much as possible so we can say, ‘Those are great. OK, we need to work on those a little more.’ Just have a variety.”

Anthrax will released their new DVD Kings Among Scotland on April 27 and will hit the road with Slayer on their final tour across North America from May.