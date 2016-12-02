Alter Bridge, Clutch, Mastodon added to Download 2017 bill

Alter Bridge, Clutch, Opeth, Mastodon, Good Charlotte and Sum 41 are among the latest acts to be added to the lineup for Download 2017.
Download bosses have today announced the second wave of bands for next year’s Donington event – with Airbourne, Pierce The Veil, Ministry, Wakrat and DevilDriver also joining the bill. System Of A Down, Aerosmith and Biffy Clyro were previously announced as headliners for Download 2017.
The event’s third stage will be renamed the Avalanche Stage for next year, where organisers say a “punk, emo and post-hardcore edge” will be present. Simple Plan and Sleeping With Sirens will headline the Avalanche Stage.
Other bands announced today are Coheed And Cambria, The Dead Daisies, Exodus, Astroid Boys, The One Hundred, Issues, Lost Society, Crown The Empire, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Basement and Grey Wind.
Download 2017 takes place from June 9 to 11.
Download 2017 lineup so far
System Of A Down
Biffy Clyro
Aerosmith
Rob Zombie
Prophets Of Rage
Five Finger Death Punch
AFI
Slayer
Of Mice & Men
Sleeping With Sirens
Simple Plan
Every Time I Die
The Story So Far
Fozzy
Alter Bridge
Clutch
Opeth
Mastodon
Good Charlotte
Sum 41
Airbourne
Pierce The Veil
Ministry
Wakrat
DevilDriver
Coheed And Cambria
The Dead Daisies
Exodus
Astroid Boys
The One Hundred
Issues
Lost Society
Crown The Empire
Four Year Strong
Knuckle Puck
Basement
Grey Wind