Alter Bridge, Clutch, Mastodon added to Download 2017 bill

Alter Bridge, Clutch, Opeth, Mastodon, Good Charlotte and Sum 41 are among the latest acts to be added to the lineup for Download 2017.

Download bosses have today announced the second wave of bands for next year’s Donington event – with Airbourne, Pierce The Veil, Ministry, Wakrat and DevilDriver also joining the bill. System Of A Down, Aerosmith and Biffy Clyro were previously announced as headliners for Download 2017.

The event’s third stage will be renamed the Avalanche Stage for next year, where organisers say a “punk, emo and post-hardcore edge” will be present. Simple Plan and Sleeping With Sirens will headline the Avalanche Stage.

Other bands announced today are Coheed And Cambria, The Dead Daisies, Exodus, Astroid Boys, The One Hundred, Issues, Lost Society, Crown The Empire, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Basement and Grey Wind.

Download 2017 takes place from June 9 to 11.

Download 2017 lineup so far

System Of A Down

Biffy Clyro

Aerosmith

Rob Zombie

Prophets Of Rage

Five Finger Death Punch

AFI

Slayer

Of Mice & Men

Sleeping With Sirens

Simple Plan

Every Time I Die

The Story So Far

Fozzy

Alter Bridge

Clutch

Opeth

Mastodon

Good Charlotte

Sum 41

Airbourne

Pierce The Veil

Ministry

Wakrat

DevilDriver

Coheed And Cambria

The Dead Daisies

Exodus

Astroid Boys

The One Hundred

Issues

Lost Society

Crown The Empire

Four Year Strong

Knuckle Puck

Basement

Grey Wind

What we want from Download Festival 2018