Clutch to start writing album soon

Jean-Paul Gaster says Clutch are aiming to start writing their 12th album within the next eight weeks.

And the drummer hopes they continue to play live while they compose, because he enjoys the additional information provided by playing unfinished music to fans.

Gaster tells How Was It Detroit: “We’ll take off the first three months of next year and we’ll get down to writing, see what kind of direction that’s going to take us in, then start making plans to record.

“Probably what will happen is we’ll do some shows in the spring. For us, it’s really important to play the new songs live.

“Those experiences are crucial to recording a record that you feel proud of. In the live setting you can immediately tell where the pulse of a tune is.

“You gauge by the audience reaction, how they’re latching on, and you start to tweak things. That’s really crucial – it brings the songs to life.”

Meanwhile, Gaster reports that he’s written material with Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton, Stinking Lizaveta’s Yanni Papadopoulos and Lionize’s Chris Brooks, and aims to take it to the next stage.

“The four of us have been getting together for about a year now,” says the drummer. “We have a good collection of tunes and the next move is to make a recording.

“It’s such an eclectic mix of musicians that when we get together, it’s a lot more fun than anything, and stuff happens very quickly.

“There’s a lot of energy there – we’re still trying to figure out how to focus it.”

Clutch released 11th album Psychic Warfare in 2015. They commence a tour of Europe at the end of the month.

Nov 30: Amsterdam Melweg, Netherlands

Dec 02: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany

Dec 03: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Dec 04: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Dec 06: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 07: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative De Mai, France

Dec 08: Pamplona Zentral, Spain

Dec 09: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Dec 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Dec 13: Madrid Le Trianon, France

Dec 14: Brussels AB, Belgium

Dec 15: London Roundhouse, UK

Dec 16: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 17: Cardiff University Great Hall, UK

Dec 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 27: Washington 9:30, DC

Dec 29: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Dec 30: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Dec 31: Cleveland Agora, OH

The A-Z Of Clutch