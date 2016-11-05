Download Festival 2017: The Ultimate Playlist

The initial Download Festival 2017 line-up has been revealed. Californian oddballs System Of A Down, classic rock kingpins Aerosmith and Scottish alt-rock heroes Biffy Clyro will be heading to Castle Donington from June 9 to 11 to headline the UK’s biggest rock and metal festival. The bill also features Slayer, Prophets Of Rage, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch and AFI across the three days, with many more names still come.

Whatever you think of the line-up, there’s something for everyone. And whilst the festival might be months away, giving plenty of time for Download Festival rumours to build, we’re already preparing for it. To get you in the mood, we’ve compiled the ultimate Download Festival 2017 Spotify playlist, featuring tracks from every band who has been announced for the bill so far, from the headliners down to the bands on the smallest stage and everywhere in between. Metal, hard rock, thrash, punk, rap – it’s all in here.

So crank up your speakers to neighbour-bothering levels and get stuck in to our playlist. And keep an eye out for regular updates – we’ll be adding to it as soon as new names are announced…

Download 2016: the TeamRock archive