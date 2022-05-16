Sum 41 announce UK/European tour with Simple Plan

Sum 41 have announced an autumn European tour with fellow Canadian pop-punks Simple Plan.

The Does This Look All Killer No Filler tour will launch in Stuttgart, Germany on September 20, and close out with its sole UK show, at London's Alexandra Palace, on October 21.

The two bands are currently on tour together in the US.

“We’ve been having such a great time on our tour with Simple Plan in the States and cannot wait to bring the party over to Europe,” say Sum 41's Deryck Whibley.



“We’re so excited to celebrate the anniversaries of some of our favourite albums along with other hits and favourites with you on the Does This Look All Killer No Filler tour!”

The scheduled dates are as follows:



Sep 20: Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena, GER

Sep 21: Frankfurt, myticket Jahrhunderthalle, GER

Sep 23: Bordeaux, Arkea Arena, FRA

Sep 24: Bilbao, Bilbao Arena, SPA

Sep 26: Lisbon, Altice Arena Sala Tejo, POR

Sep 27: Madrid, WiZink Center, SPA

Sep 29: Paris, Accor Arena, FRA



Oct 1: Prague, Sportovin Hala Fortuna, CZE

Oct 3: Warsaw, EXPO XXI, POL

Oct 5: Vienna, Arena Open Air Vienna, AUS

Oct 6: Bratislava, Incheba Expo Hall, SLO

Oct 8: Bologna, Unipol Arena, ITA

Oct 10: Munich, Olympiahalle, GER

Oct 11: Hamburg, Edel Optics Arena, GER

Oct 12: Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle, GER

Oct 14: Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Hall, GER

Oct 17: Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal, LUX

Oct 18: Tilburg, O13, GER

Oct 19: Brussels, Forest National, BEL

Oct 21: London, Alexandra Palace, ENG

Europe + UK! We've been having so much fun touring the US with @SimplePlan that we wanted to bring the party your way this fall!

Sum 41 will also play the Slam Dunk festival in the UK next month.

The band recently revealed that part of their upcoming double album Heaven and Hell is going to be a metal record. Split neatly down the middle, the Heaven portion of the record was written to go back to the sunny pop punk of their first two albums, while Hell would be more metallic fare.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Deryck Whibley explained why the band had decided to explore their heavier side.



“Some of the metal stuff comes with a lot of anger for people who have stolen from me and hurt me in the past,” he said, going on to cite bad relationships, friendships and even a former manager as inspiration for the songs.



Heaven And Hell is expected later this year, though the official release date is TBA.