Persona Non Grata by Exodus is not an album you'd want to meet in a dark alley

Now that guitarist Gary Holt’s eight years of helping out in Slayer are complete, this blazing riff factory of a record confirms that Exodus has his full attention once again.

Highlights include the opening seven-minute title track (the fastest song Exodus ever wrote), pulverising lead video single The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves) and The Fires Of Division, which sees Holt really let his creativity run wild

The finest track of all, The Years Of Death And Dying, reminds us that Exodus truly excel when they keep things simple, like a thrash AC/DC. Here, Steve Souza’s unexpectedly melodic vocal makes for a killer, commercial chorus.

All that robs the well-produced Persona Non Grata of classic status is the way that most of the longer songs would have had twice the impact at half the length. But by god you still wouldn’t want to meet this thing in a dark alley.