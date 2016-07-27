Airbourne announce UK winter tour

Airbourne have announced a winter UK tour.
The Australian hard rock outfit will play 10 shows this November to support the release of their fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell later this year. They also made the title track available to stream.
Last month Airbourne were also announced as the support for Volbeat on their upcoming European tour.
Airbourne tour dates 2016
Jul 27: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
Jul 29: Saarbruken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany
Jul 30: Lucerne Blue Balls Festival, Switzerland
Aug 02: Odense Posten, Denmark
Aug 04: Bergen USF Vertfet, Norway
Aug 08: Rejmyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden
Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave Festival, Netherlands
Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Netherlands
Aug 15: Poznan Eskulap, Poland
Aug 16: Warsaw Prozima, Poland
Aug 17: Katowice Mega Club, Poland
Aug 18: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Aug 19: Leipzig Highfield Festival, Germany
Aug 23: Dublin The Academy, Ireland
Aug 24: Belfast The Limelight, UK
Aug 26: Schleswig Baltic Open Air Festival, Germany
Aug 27: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany
Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany
Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria
Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria
Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria
Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany
Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany
Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK
Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK
Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institutde, UK
Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK