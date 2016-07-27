Airbourne announce UK winter tour

Airbourne have announced a winter UK tour.

The Australian hard rock outfit will play 10 shows this November to support the release of their fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell later this year. They also made the title track available to stream.

Last month Airbourne were also announced as the support for Volbeat on their upcoming European tour.

Jul 27: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Jul 29: Saarbruken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Lucerne Blue Balls Festival, Switzerland

Aug 02: Odense Posten, Denmark

Aug 04: Bergen USF Vertfet, Norway

Aug 08: Rejmyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave Festival, Netherlands

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Netherlands

Aug 15: Poznan Eskulap, Poland

Aug 16: Warsaw Prozima, Poland

Aug 17: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Aug 18: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Leipzig Highfield Festival, Germany

Aug 23: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Aug 24: Belfast The Limelight, UK

Aug 26: Schleswig Baltic Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 27: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institutde, UK

Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

