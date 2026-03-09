At 28 years old, Dan Byrne has spent a decade building towards the release of his debut solo album, the appropriately titled This Is Where The Show Begins. Here, the Liverpool-born singer previews his biggest tour so far, which begins on March 21.

Some people might not yet recognise your name as a solo artist, but there was a buzz about Revival Black, a band you were in.

That band was a big part of my formative time in music. I’m so proud of what I did with Revival Black. It was a huge decision to leave.

Despite critical approval and strong sales, by the time of their second album, 2022’s Under The Lights, you already knew that your own future lay elsewhere.

Things had become a bit tense, a little stale. I wanted to push the boundaries of so-called classic rock. I still love everyone in that band, but things became a bit messy.

Out on your own, what was the first decision you made?

To explain who I really was. To show the diversity of my writing I intentionally spent a lot of time crafting my debut EP, Beginnings [2023]. I didn’t want to be pigeonholed. Then I formed a band around me and toured the UK three times. On my last tour I was overwhelmed and surprised. For someone who hadn’t released an album yet, there were busy rooms. So the tour that’s coming up is really exciting.

How did you come to sign to the Italian label Frontiers Records?

I’d been having conversations with them for a while, and like the rest of my team [Byrne is managed by the promoters of the Steelhouse Festival] they share my vision.

In terms of writing is your solo debut This Is Where The Show Begins all your own work?

My producer, David [Radahd-Jones], has a couple of writing credits for helping with arrangements, but the rest came from me. I’m not a control freak, but I like things done in a certain way.

It’s a great modern rock record imbued with deep, old-school roots, but what makes it so riveting is your voice. It’s very special.

I’m aware that my voice sits within the realm of eighties rock bands, because that’s what I grew up listening to, but I want to place that within a context that’s a little more modern.

Who were your vocal influences?

[David] Coverdale, Paul Rodgers and the great blues singers. Whitesnake are my favourite band of all time.

Would you describe yourself as ambitious?

Now I know that there’s an audience for my voice and my songs, I want to present that to as many people as possible.

Coverdale recently retired, Sabbath are no longer a going concern, and for years Gene Simmons has been telling us rock is dead.

Amid all of the AI crap, I see a resurgence. Rock is no longer the premier genre, but there are more and more guitars in pop music.

What do you think the Download Festival crowd will make of you?

I’m sure those who attended the original Monsters Of Rock will like me, and I also hope that I have something to offer the younger fans. It remains to be seen, but I believe I have a foot in both camps.

Dan Byrne’s Live... In The Moment tour runs from March 21 to April 11. For dates and tickets, check Dan's website.