Sharon Osbourne calls Ozzy a 'dirty dog' who will pay 'big time'

Sharon Osbourne has called Ozzy Osbourne a “dirty dog” who will pay “big time” following his alleged affair.

The Black Sabbath icon recently told Good Morning America that he and Sharon were “back on track,” adding: “Some days you just drift apart for a while, but you get back on the horse.”

But Sharon addresses Ozzy’s comments on her own show The Talk, saying: “Um, ‘Get back on the horse,’ how dare you? He’s such a romantic fool. So romantic, ‘Back on.’

“It’s been very hard. I shouldn’t speak for him, but I know he wants to come on the show anyway and talk for himself to you all. He does. And I’m fine with that. He feels that he owes everybody here an apology, because he’s put us all through it.”

“He’s very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct. And through his shame and embarrassment, you know, he finds it hard to actually get it out.

“But with you guys, I think he’ll be much better. It will be easier for him to speak.”

She continues: “I can’t speak for him, but for me? Yes, I forgive. It’s gonna take a long time to trust, but, we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage, and it’s more than half of my life. And I just can’t think of my life without him.

“Even though he is a dog. He’s a dirty dog. So there we are. He’s gonna pay for it, though, big time.”

Black Sabbath’s farewell tour continues until February.

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

