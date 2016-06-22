Volbeat to tour Europe with Airbourne and Crobot

Volbeat have announced the first dates of a European tour, with support from Airbourne and Crobot.

Michael Poulsen’s band will continue on the road to support the launch of sixth album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie.

Earlier this month they listed a run of North American dates, to follow their current European run.

Poulsen says of the tour: “Rock’n’roll from three continents gathered in one place will be loud enough to tear the roof off any building.”

He recently reported that Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie demonstrated Volbeat’s interest in catching emotion over perfection in the studio, explaining: “We pretty just much want to get the job done and get the hell out.

“For me, it’s not about having the perfect take – it’s about having the take that has the most spirit and soul in it.”

European tickets go on sale on June 24 (Friday). Further tour dates will be revealed in due course.

Volbeat, Airbourne, Crobot European tour so far

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway

Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark

Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France

Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark

Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden

Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME

Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 08: Brooklyn Coney, Island Amphitheater NY (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 11: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 12: Detroit Masonic Temple Theater, MI (with Black Wizard)

Aug 13: Columbus Express Live, OH (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 15: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 16: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)

Aug 21: Madison Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, WI (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 23: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 24: Brookings Swiftel Center, SD (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 25: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Aug 27: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 28: Regina Exraz Place, SK (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 30: Calgary Grey Eagle Event Center, AB (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Sep 05: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Sep 06: Spokane Star Theater, WA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Sep 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Sep 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

What is the new Volbeat album all about?