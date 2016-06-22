Airbourne to release 4th album Breakin’ Outta Hell in autumn

Airbourne have revealed that their fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell will be released in the autumn.

The Australian rockers will also issue the album’s title track as a single on July 8 ahead of a North American headline tour and a European trek with with Volbeat.

Breakin’ Outta Hell will be released via Spinefarm Records after Airbourne penned a new worldwide deal with the label.

The album is produced by Bob Marlette, who also worked on their 2007 debut Runnin’ Wild. It will be engineered and mixed by Mike Fraser, who has previously worked with Aerosmith, Van Halen and Metallica.

Airbourne had originally planned to release the album last year.

Jul 11: Zagreb Tvornica Kulture, Croatia

Jul 12: Graz PPC, Austria

Jul 14: Verona Villafranca Castle, Italy

Jul 15: Dunaujvaros Rockmaraton Festival, Hungary

Jul 17: Vizovice MAster Of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 20: St Petersburg Zal Oxhidania, Russia

Jul 21: Moscow Volta Club, Russia

Jul 23: Lichtenvoorde Festivalterrein De Schans, Netherlands

Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 26: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Jul 27: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Jul 29: Saarbruken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Lucerne Blue Balls Festival, Switzerland

Aug 02: Odense Posten, Denmark

Aug 04: Bergen USF Vertfet, Norway

Aug 08: Rejmyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden

Aug 12: Leeuwarden Into The Grave Festival, Netherlands

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Netherlands

Aug 15: Poznan Eskulap, Poland

Aug 16: Warsaw Prozima, Poland

Aug 17: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Aug 18: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Leipzig Highfield Festival, Germany

Aug 23: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Aug 24: Belfast The Limelight, UK

Aug 26: Schleswig Baltic Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 27: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands