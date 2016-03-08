Metallica announce 'garage sale'

Metallica have unveiled a run of promotions on their webstore in the run-up to Record Store Day.

The band will have a ‘Garage Sale’ on their Met Club store on March 10 at 1pm (Thursday) and are offering promotions in the lead-up to St Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Metallica say (via Brave Words): “We’ve searched our shelves high and low to bring you the best offers on some of our favourite products. You’ll find special offers on exclusive Met Club merch, last of their kind products, and rock bottom prices on so much more.

“Lucky random orders will receive goodies like official shirts or guitar picks from The Night Before or even used guitar strings we snagged from the studio.

“With all the merch flowing in and out of our doors, we’re bound to pile up a few items with minor flaws here and there. So we’re also offering a ‘mystery grab bag’ shirt for only $2.99, which is the perfect add on to any Garage Sale order.”

The Met Store currently offers 20% discount off barware and the Whiskey In the Jar and No Leaf Clover t-shirts to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. The promotion ends on March 14 at 9am.

Metallica were unveiled as the ambassadors for Record Store Day 2016 last month. The band announced they’ll release a live benefit album, Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite, Metallica!, which was recorded at the Bataclan, Paris, in 2003. All proceeds from sales will go to the victims of the terrorist attacks at the club in November.

Record Store Day takes place on April 16. More details are available on the official website.