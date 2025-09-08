"Foo Fighters Assemble!!!" Dave Grohl's band return to the studio, teasing fans with the promise of "info you won’t want to miss"

Foo Fighters are back in the studio.

It's been an eventful year for Dave Grohl's band. Drummer Josh Freese was 'released' in May, admitting that he was "shocked and disappointed" by the decision, which clearly blindsided him. In July, Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin was announced as Freese's replacement... with Freese then replacing Rubin in Trent Reznor's band.

Early in July, Foo Fighters shared two 'new' songs, the first a cover of I Don’t Wanna Hear It by Washington DC hardcore legends Minor Threat which has been stored in their vaults, minus Grohl's vocals, since 1995, the second an original titled Today's Song, commemorating their 30th anniversary as a band.

"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak," Dave Grohl posted at the time. "Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone."



Now it appears the six-piece band have convened once again at Grohl's 606 Studio in Los Angeles, for what fans are hoping will be the initial sessions for their follow-up to to 2023's But Here We Are album.



On September 4, displaying a willingness to engage with pre-release social media tease conventions, the group posted a photo of the six musicians gathered in a circle, displaying only their legs and footwear.



“Foo Fighters Assemble!!!” ran the accompanying text, which continued, "Make sure you're subscribed to the newsletter for info you won't want to miss... just sayin'..."



Eat your heart out Ian MacKaye.



Expect more studio updates in the weeks and months ahead.



In additional Foos news, Dave Grohl is to be honoured for his selfless charity work at a gala to be held next month in Los Angeles.



In a statement promoting the event, set to take place at BMO Stadium on October 18, the non-profit Hope the Mission charity say: "Long regarded as one of the most respected and prolific presences in modern music, Dave Grohl has been equally passionate in his offstage service to his local community.

"Without fanfare, Dave has volunteered for days at a time, preparing and serving meals to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

"At this year’s gala, we honour him for inspiring advocacy on behalf of the less fortunate in his backyard, just as his music has provided hope and solace for fans the world over."

Tickets for the Hope in the City of Angels event start at $300 (£222) and include a red carpet VIP entrance before dinner and the business end of the gala. Dinner will not be cooked by Grohl, we're guessing.