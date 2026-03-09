Dead Kennedys legend Jello Biafra hospitalised after suffering stroke

Former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke. The news was posted on social media by his label, Alternative Tentacles, who included a note from Biafra himself.

”I hopped out of my bed because I needed to pee, and my left leg just collapsed under me, and I fell to the floor," says Biafra. "I couldn’t even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn’t working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn’t. I realised I had 'fallen and I can’t get up!

"It was this point I thought, 'Oh shit, I’m having a stroke!'

"I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do."

Alternative Tentacles confirms that Biafra suffered a hemorrhagic stroke caused by high blood pressure, and promises to keep fans abreast of further developments.

Biafra was most recently in the news last month, when the Dead Kennedys, whom he left in 1986, confirmed they would appear at this year's Punk In The Park shows despite the controversy surrounding festival owner Cameron Collins' donations to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, but wouldn't play at future events.

"They’re taking the money $$$, and then pulling out?” mocked Biafra in a statement. "The real Dead Kennedys would never have let this happen in the first place. One more sordid reason I don’t ever want to play with them again."

Punk In The Park, which was scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh, PA, Orlando, FL, and Vallejo, CA, has since been cancelled.