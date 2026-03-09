“The next evolution of everything I’ve been building toward for years”: Former Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz launches new band Blue Medusa

Former Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz has launched a new band, Blue Medusa.

The power trio, rounded out by guitarists Alyssa Day and Dani Sophia, introduced themselves on Sunday (March 8) to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Marketing materials say that fans “can expect the same signature ferocity, theatrical energy and vocal firepower that have defined White-Gluz’s career, now unleashed in a fresh, expansive and electrifying setting”, but there’s no word yet on when they’ll release their first piece of music.

White-Gluz comments: “Blue Medusa is the next evolution of everything I’ve been building toward for years. It’s my creative melting pot. Everything fans enjoy about the energy, intensity, and performance they’ve always experienced on stage with me over the past two decades is still here, even stronger.

“That is me, that is who I am and who I’ve always been. And now it’s amplified and unleashed in a fully sovereign artistic vision. Our music has blazing guitar solos, crushing riffs, brutal vocals, fast and aggressive drums, thoughtful melodies and most importantly (to me), really cogitative lyrics.”

Regarding the musicians joining her in her new band, the singer continues: “The musical chemistry I feel with these women is really bringing me back to life. It is so refreshing and exciting.

“I specifically chose to share this news on International Women’s Day because building stronger platforms for women in heavy music is something I care deeply about. I am brewing up a lot of ideas right now, my brain is in full creative flow. I’ve been carving my own path in this genre for a long time, and I want to help pave the way for the next generation of women who love metal as much as I do. Medusa turned people to stone… I want to pave the road in sapphire.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

White-Gluz was the singer of Arch Enemy for 11 years before parting ways with thm in November. The band commented, “We’re thankful for the time and music we’ve shared and wish her all the best,” while the vocalist said in her own statement, “I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way.”

She spoke further about her decision to step down during an interview with Metal Hammer Germany last month, where she said she couldn’t treat music “like just another day at the office”.

White-Gluz released her debut solo single, The Room Where She Died, under the mononym Alissa on November 23, the same day her Arch Enemy exit was announced. The music was written by Kamelot keyboardist Oliver Palotai, while White-Gluz performed, recorded and wrote all the vocal parts for the track.

The singer first revealed that she was working with Day and Sophia in the aforementioned Metal Hammer Germany interview. “So far the music we are making together is exactly what I have always wanted,” she said. “I feel like they both have such unique playing styles that complement each other to make our collaborative work super heavy, energetic, catchy and evocative at the same time.

“I really couldn’t be happier and more honoured to be working alongside such talented and inspiring musicians. Fans will not have to wait long at all to hear and see what we have been up to.”

While WHite-Gluz launches her own band, Arch Enemy are continuing with new singer Lauren Hart, formerly of Once Human and Divine Heresy. The band released their first single with Hart, To The Last Breath, last month and will tour Asia from March to April before hitting the European festival circuit in the summer. They also have two intimate UK shows booked for August.