Wow! Muse return with suitably bombastic new single as they announce tenth studio album

Muse have just shared a video for their brand new single, Be With You, as they announce they will release their tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, on June 26 through Warner/Helium 3.

The band first teased new music when they kicked off their 2025 European tour in Helsinki, Finland, in June last year, opening their set with a brand new song, Unravelling, for which they later released a video.

The new album, the band's tenth studio release, is their first since 2022's acclaimed Will Of The People, which was the band's seventh consecutive album release to top the charts!

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The new single opens with a hefty blast of church organ before riding along on an electro pulse before the band's expected bombast arrives with flamboyantly rocking guitars, is bound to delight the band's audience.

The accompanying video, which has been directed by Nico Paolillo, who has also worked with Deafheaven and BAD OMENS, finds the moon haloed in red as watchers are drawn to what appears to be a cataclysmic happening.

That ties in with the album title, which, in keeping with the band's love of conspiracies, takes its name from a short nd radio burst that was detected in 1977 and originated from the constellation Sagittarius that suggested a possible extraterrestrial source.

The astronomer who discovered the broadcast famously circled the now-iconic sequence “6EQUJ5” and scribbled “WOW!” on the printout beside it, thus giving the signal its name and cementing its place in scientific and pop-culture lore.

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Pre-order The Wow! Signal.

Muse - Be With You (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Warner/Helium 3)

Muse: The WOW! Signal

1. The Dark Forest

2. Nightshift Superstar

3. Shimmering Scars

4. Cryogen

5. Be With You

6. Hexagons

7. The Sickness In You & I

8. Unravelling

9. Hush

10. Space Debris