Great new proggy sounds you need to hear from Einar Solberg, Evergrey, MONO, Crippled Black Phoenix and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! We've got eight new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to The Prominent Citizens, a US prog quartet from Virginia in the USA, who sent in a video for their new track, Cinnamon, on spec and ended up winning last week's TOTW. Just shows everyone's in with a shot here! Multinational progressive metal/electronic band Playgrounded were second with Swedish melodic post-rock duo Oh Hiroshima third.

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post.

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Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

EINAR S0LBERG - VITA FRAGILIS

Leporus frontman Einar Solberg wants to be known as the "most cinematic musician in prog" and he's certainly going the right way about it if new single, Vita Fragilis, is anything to go by. As with the rest of the upcoming album, Vox Occulta, Solberg is backed by the much-sought-after Norwegian Radio Orchestra. Here, he gives vent to his full vocal range, climaxing with the kind of metallic roar that typified early Leprous releases.

"Vita Fragilis was done together with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra," Solberg says. "A cinematic and progressive track with no normal verse/chorus structure, and the longest stretch of harsh vocals I’ve done in a while. Curious how odd time signatures sound with a full symphonic orchestra?”

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EINAR SOLBERG – Vita Fragilis feat. The Norwegian Radio Orchestra (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

ARGOVIA - UNSTOPPABLE

Colombian proggers Argovia are already making a bit of a name for themselves with their melodic take on prog. The quartet release their brand new studio album, Primal Repetition, today, and to celebrate, they've released a video for their latest single, the memorable Unstoppable. Moving through themes of life, loss, healing and emotional memory, the new album questions whether we are capable of breaking the cycles that define us - or whether repetition itself becomes a form of reconstruction.

“With Primal Repetition, we challenged our own creative boundaries," says keyboardist Carlos Arminio. "We kept an organic pulse but opened space for more atmosphere, more air and more detail."

“We go deeper into vulnerability and emotion, while allowing even the complex passages to flow naturally,” adds vocalist and guitarist Ani Guillén.

ARGOVIA - Unstoppable (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

SCHOOL DISCO - MESSIAH OF EVIL

Brighton psych/prog quartet School Disco landed themselves an appearance in our Limelight pages following their debut appearance in Tracks Of The Week. The band are back with the video for their latest single, Messiah Of Evil, which is taken from the band's just-released fourth long-player SDIV, and on whch krautrock pulses away alongside swirling psych guitar.

“The messiah of evil music video is made up of all the great footage we had from the farm road sessions that made up the recording of SDIV, explains vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Rory Lethbridge. "Our friend Akos recorded it, and it was edited by me. Looking back, it’s always great to see the start or genesis of the album and stamp the last video with the seedling that became the album.”

School Disco - Messiah of Evil - Music Video - YouTube Watch On

EVERGREY - THE WORLD IS ON FIRE

Although landing with a certain amount of heft, Evergrey's new single, The World Is On Fire, carries with it a more atmospheric prog feel than the full-on sound of 2024's Theories Of Emptiness. It's taken from the Swede's upcoming album, Architects Of A New Weave, out June 5 via Napalm Records. It also introduces the world to the band's new guitarist, former Scar Symmetry man Stephen Platt, who had already been touring with Everygrey as a live guitarist in 2025. He now officially joins as a full-time band member.

"The World Is On Fire was one of those rare songs that reached inside me and articulated feelings I hadn't even fully recognised yet," explains singer Tom Englund. "Once again, our timing, just as with the song Save Us is both haunting and profound. To me, this isn’t just a lament—it’s an uprising. It’s a defiant stand against the forces that thrive on chaos, fear, and silence. They want us scared, quiet, and compliant. But all we want is to raise free-spirited, free-thinking, and independent children who can help build a better world—for us, for them, and for everyone. The devastating lack of compassion and humanity is at the root of everything we see around us. This song isn’t passive acceptance or mere description of our broken reality. It’s us boldly painting a picture of the world we refuse to accept."

EVERGREY - The World Is On Fire (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

MONO - WINTER DAPHNE

Japanese post-rock legends MONO's upcoming album, Snowdrop, is the quartet's thirteenth, but the band didn't fathom working on it without longtime production partner and friend, Steve Albini, who died in 2023, having worked on the band's most recent album, OATH. Up stepped Albini's decades-long friend Brad Wood, who knew the band's creative and technical working process, enlisting a 10-piece orchestra as well as an 8-piece choir for the eight massive pieces that make up Snowdrop, and of which Winter Daphne is a perfect example.

"Without exception, everyone will eventually depart this world and face the parting from their loved ones," the band state. "Through this album, we wished to express our 'eternal gratitude' to those precious people who walked alongside us on the journey of life. We believe this sentiment is the only thing capable of filling the void left in our hearts and easing the profound sorrow and pain of loss.

"Every flower carries its own unique language. For this album, we incorporated the messages imbued in flowers given to those who have passed into the titles of our songs. Our hope is that this album serves as a source of light and hope for those who have lost someone dear."

Winter Daphne - YouTube Watch On

CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX - VAMPIRE GRAVE

Give Vampire Grave a bit of time to get going. The first minute of the new single from Crippled Black Phoenix is typically uncompromising. A miasma of displaced voices swirling around your head before the song kicks into its distinctive groove. The band's forthcoming album, Sceaduhelm, is equally unyielding, and it's out through Season Of Mist on April 17.

"Vampire Grave was the first song we did together for this album," explains Ryan Patterson, who wrote the lyrics. "Justin sent me the music with that working title, and I immediately imagined two immortal lovers, blood junkies on an eternal death trip. It's a barn-burner of a song driven by Justin's drums and guitar, and perfectly completed by Belinda's creepy and beautiful backing vocals. It's one of my favourite vocal performances, and I'm excited for people to hear it."

Crippled Black Phoenix - Vampire Grave (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

HEDVIG MOLLESTAD WEEJUNS - DYNAMAX

Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns, the Norwegian jazz rock guitarist's trio alongside Elephant 9 keyboardist Ståle Storløkken and drummer Ole Mofjell, get all King Crimson-style atonal on their new single, Dynamax, a spriralling and complex instrumental piece taken from the band's new album, Bitches Blue, which is released through Rune Grammofon on April 17.

“Weejuns is all about interplay,” explains Mollestad. “Bitches Blues consists of six instrumental tracks, or stretches of music, with an extreme range of dynamics. Some are based around hefty beats, while other tracks are far more lyrical and rubato. It ranges from riff-based rock-ish stuff, to loud chaos, to melancholy ballads and even totally free improvisations.”

Dynamax - YouTube Watch On

PORT NOIR - BURST

Swedish prog trio Port Noir are back with a blast of new single, Burst. It's taken from the band's upcoming fifth studio album, The Dark We Keep, which is released through InsideOut Music on May 15. The new single collates the different facets of the band's sound - rich melody, atmospheric prog and grittier, more in-your-face moments in style. A tasty appetiser for the main dish.

"What if it all bursts?," the band ask. "That question stayed with us while writing this track, and it naturally found its place on The Dark We Keep. As a band, we kept coming back to the idea of what we choose to hold onto. The things that only exist because we keep them in the dark. With Burst, it’s about reaching that point where holding on isn’t enough anymore. A breaking point where everything we’ve kept contained starts to push outward. On this record, it sits right at that edge, where the weight finally turns into pressure, and you can feel it about to give.“