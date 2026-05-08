Get an exclusive blue frogspawn/plankton vinyl edition of new Evanescence album Sanctuary, only through the official Metal Hammer store

We are officially less than a month away from a brand new Evanescence album, with Sanctuary dropping on June 5. To celebrate the release of Amy Lee's goth rock superstars' sixth studio album, Metal Hammer has teamed up with the band for an exclusive Sanctuary vinyl variant.

You can get a limited edition copy of the album with a lush 'blue frogspwan/plankton' treatment, only through the official Metal Hammer store.

Order your Sanctuary vinyl variant here.

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Amy Lee recently revealed that Evanescence had been working on Sanctuary "for a while", but noted that writing and recording for the album mainly took place during last year.

"It's been this just kind of, 'Keep going, keep going, keep going. Come on,'" she told KOMP 92.3. "For the love of it, just for the absolute need of music."

Amy explained that the title Sanctuary refers to her view that music itself is a sanctuary in the face of so much struggle and dangerous, violent rhetoric sweeping the world, establishing that she has embraced her role as an artist to highlight those struggles while also offering some hope and solace to her fans.

"It's hard to begin to comment on the state of the world," she continues, "but it's a violent, wild and out-of-control time, especially for women [the WHO estimates that at least one in three women globally have experienced physical or sexual violence], but for all people. It is really all people.

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"I feel like it's my job as an artist to take all that in and reflect back some truth and hopefully some kind of a call to action, a light at the end of the tunnel and hope," she said. "I really am still, at the end of it all, goth and black as I am, an optimist. I believe in us. I really do. And I think that we just have to shine a light."

Watch out for an extended, exclusive new interview with Amy coming via Metal Hammer soon. Evanescence kick off an extensive world tour next month.

Evanescence world tour 2026

w/ Spiritbox, Nova Twins:

Jun 11: West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Ampitheatre, FL

Jun 12: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 14: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 17: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jun 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 20: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 23: Sarasota Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 24: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 27: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 29: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Jun 30: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 08: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 09: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 11: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Jul 12: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO

Jul 14: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Jul 17: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 18: TBA

Jul 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 22: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA

Jul 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 25: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 28: St Louis Hallywood Casio Amphitheater, MO

Jul 30: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

w/ Poppy, K. Flay:

Sep 08: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Sep 10: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Sep 11: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Sep 13: London The O2, UK

w/ Poppy, Nova Twins:

Sep 16: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Sep 17: Paris Accor Arena, France

Sep 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 20: Dortmund Westfalenhallen, Germany

Sep 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 23: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 25: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Sep 28: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Sep 29: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 01: Barcelona Palau Olimpic, Spain

Oct 02: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Oct 04: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

w/ K. Flay:

Oct 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO