Watch lyric video for new Foo Fighters single Caught In The Echo
Caught In The Echo is the third track to be released from upcoming 12th Foo Fighters album Your Favorite Toy
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Foo Fighters have released a third single from their upcoming 12th album Your Favorite Toy.
The new track – Caught In The Echo – is the opening song on Your Favorite Toy, which is the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are and will be released via Roswell Records/Columbia Records on April 24.
A lyric video for Caught In The Echo can be viewed below and the track is available now on streaming platforms.
This week, Foos frontman Dave Grohl addressed his infidelity and the social media fallout from his announcement that he’d fathered a baby with a woman outside of his marriage.
He said that he “wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself”.
The Foos will play a handful of US dates from April to May, then tour Europe from June to July, before touring North America from August to September and hitting Australia in January. Tickets are available via the Foo Fighters website.
Foo Fighters: Take Cover tour 2026/27
May 08: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL
May 23: Napa Bottlerock Napa Valley 2026, CA
Jun 10: Oslo Unity Arena, Norway
Jun 12: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden
Jun 15: Warsaw Pge Narodowy, Poland
Jun 17: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany
Jun 19: Paris Paris La Defense Arena, France
Jun 21: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands
Jun 25: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, UK
Jun 27: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, UK
Jul 01: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 03: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jul 05: Milan Snai San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
Jul 08: Madrid Villaverde, Spain
Jul 10: Oeiras Passeio Marítimo De Alges, Portugal
Aug 04: Toronto Rogers Stadium Toronto, ON
Aug 06: Detroit Ford Field, MI
Aug 08: Chicago Soldier Field, IL
Aug 10: Cleveland Huntington Bank Field, OH
Aug 13: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA
Aug 15: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN
Aug 17: Washington Nationals Park, DC
Sep 12: Fargo Fargodome, ND
Sep 15: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK
Sep 17: Edton Comwealth Stadium, AB
Sep 20: Vancouver Bc Place Stadium, BC
Sep 26: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV
Nov 05: Brisbane Corp Stadium, Australia
Nov 07: Townsville Country Bank Stadium, Australia
Nov 10: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 12: Newcastle Mcdonald Jones Stadium, Australia
Nov 14: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Nov 17: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia
Jan 19: Christchurch One New Zealand Stadium, New Zealand
Jan 22: Auckland Western Springs Stadium, New Zealand
Jan 25: Perth Hbf Park, Australia
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Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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