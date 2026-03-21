Watch lyric video for new Foo Fighters single Caught In The Echo

Foo Fighters have released a third single from their upcoming 12th album Your Favorite Toy.

The new track – Caught In The Echo – is the opening song on Your Favorite Toy, which is the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are and will be released via Roswell Records/Columbia Records on April 24.

A lyric video for Caught In The Echo can be viewed below and the track is available now on streaming platforms.



This week, Foos frontman Dave Grohl addressed his infidelity and the social media fallout from his announcement that he’d fathered a baby with a woman outside of his marriage.

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He said that he “wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself”.

The Foos will play a handful of US dates from April to May, then tour Europe from June to July, before touring North America from August to September and hitting Australia in January. Tickets are available via the Foo Fighters website.

Foo Fighters - Caught In The Echo (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Foo Fighters: Take Cover tour 2026/27

May 08: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 23: Napa Bottlerock Napa Valley 2026, CA



Jun 10: Oslo Unity Arena, Norway

Jun 12: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden

Jun 15: Warsaw Pge Narodowy, Poland

Jun 17: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jun 19: Paris Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jun 21: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jun 25: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, UK

Jun 27: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, UK

Jul 01: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 03: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jul 05: Milan Snai San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

Jul 08: Madrid Villaverde, Spain

Jul 10: Oeiras Passeio Marítimo De Alges, Portugal﻿

Aug 04: Toronto Rogers Stadium Toronto, ON

Aug 06: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Aug 08: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 10: Cleveland Huntington Bank Field, OH

Aug 13: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Aug 15: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Aug 17: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Sep 12: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Sep 15: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK

Sep 17: Edton Comwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 20: Vancouver Bc Place Stadium, BC

Sep 26: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV



﻿Nov 05: Brisbane Corp Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Townsville Country Bank Stadium, Australia

Nov 10: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 12: Newcastle Mcdonald Jones Stadium, Australia

Nov 14: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 17: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Jan 19: Christchurch One New Zealand Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 22: Auckland Western Springs Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 25: Perth Hbf Park, Australia