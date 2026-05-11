"There are so many special memories within the walls." Paul McCartney welcomes announcement of the first ever official Beatles fan experience in London at 3 Savile Row, the former headquarters of Apple Corps and site of legendary rooftop gig
"Wow, it’s like coming home" - Ringo Starr
Apple Corps Ltd. have announced details of the first ever official Beatles fan experience.
3 Savile Row in London was formerly the Apple Corps headquarters, housing the studio where Let It Be was recorded. It was also the setting for The Beatles’ final public performance, their legendary rooftop concert on January 30, 1969.
Due to launch in 2027, The Beatles at 3 Savile Row will feature seven floors of never-seen-before material from Apple Corps’ extensive archives, rotating exhibitions, a fan store, and a recreation of the original studio where Let it Be was recorded. It will also give fans the opportunity to tread in the bands footsteps as they relive the iconic rooftop concert- as immortalised in director Peter Jackson’s 2021 Get Back mini-series.
Speaking of the opening of 3 Savile Row, Apple Corps’ CEO Tom Greene says, "We’re thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give The Beatles fans something truly special. Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row – but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969."
Paul McCartney adds, “It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready."
Sadiq Khan, The Mayor of London, says, “The Beatles on the roof of 3 Savile Row is one of the most iconic moments in music history. So, it’s hugely exciting that this famous landmark will be opened up for everyone to enjoy the story of the Beatles. It will celebrate one of the most influential bands of all time and will captivate Londoners and visitors from across the globe.”
Further details of The Beatles at 3 Savile Row - as well as details of a second experience currently in development - will be announced in due course.
You can register here to receive all the latest news on the experience.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.