“Most of them had never worked with a Black American singer before. He was really supportive. He’s one of two who introduced me to their mothers”: Keith Emerson remembered by PP Arnold
The soul singer who named The Nice – and had them stolen from her – still recalls the keyboard wizard with great affection
Soul singer PP Arnold was instrumental in Keith Emerson’s rise to success after he became her musical director and formed The Nice to support her. Even though the collaboration didn’t last long, she still remembers him with affection – and regrets they didn’t manage to work together again.
“I first met Keith when he came to my flat in Bryanston Mews East, right around the corner from Jimi Hendrix in Montagu Square. Andrew Loog Oldham, the head of Immediate Records, had decided I needed a new backing band.
So I played Keith some stuff that I liked and he was up for musical-directing and putting a band together. But he made it very clear that he also had his own ambitions. That was fine with me, so he formed a band with Lee Jackson, Ian Hague and Davy O’List.
On the way to a gig, we were talking about what I should call them. Steve Marriott and I were into Lord Buckley’s The Nazz, so I suggested that. But with my accent it came out sounding like ‘The Nice’.
Those guys were such fans of American music – gospel, blues, soul, jazz. And Keith was classically trained, so how lucky was I? Most of the young musicians back then had never worked with a Black American singer before, so it was unusual for them. But Keith was really supportive. He and Stevie Marriott are the only people who ever introduced me to their mothers.
I guess The Nice were with me for about six months. I went home to get my kids when The First Cut Is The Deepest became a hit. While I was away, Andrew stole my band!
But Keith and those guys did play on the tracks that Mick Jagger produced for my first album [1968’s The First Lady Of Immediate], stuff like Am I Still Dreaming. And when The Nice did their version of America, my son Kevin – who was five years old at the time – did the monologue.
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Not long before Keith died, I did a gig in Worthing and he came along. It was so lovely to see him. We even discussed doing something together. I was so sad when he passed, but I know that his physical situation had a lot to do with what happened.
I loved him. I’m so glad you’re celebrating Keith.”
Freelance writer for Classic Rock since 2008, and sister title Prog since its inception in 2009. Regular contributor to Uncut magazine for over 20 years. Other clients include Word magazine, Record Collector, The Guardian, Sunday Times, The Telegraph and When Saturday Comes. Alongside Marc Riley, co-presenter of long-running A-Z Of David Bowie podcast. Also appears twice a week on Riley’s BBC6 radio show, rifling through old copies of the NME and Melody Maker in the Parallel Universe slot. Designed Aston Villa’s kit during a previous life as a sportswear designer. Geezer Butler told him he loved the all-black away strip.
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