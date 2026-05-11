Soul singer PP Arnold was instrumental in Keith Emerson’s rise to success after he became her musical director and formed The Nice to support her. Even though the collaboration didn’t last long, she still remembers him with affection – and regrets they didn’t manage to work together again.

“I first met Keith when he came to my flat in Bryanston Mews East, right around the corner from Jimi Hendrix in Montagu Square. Andrew Loog Oldham, the head of Immediate Records, had decided I needed a new backing band.

So I played Keith some stuff that I liked and he was up for musical-directing and putting a band together. But he made it very clear that he also had his own ambitions. That was fine with me, so he formed a band with Lee Jackson, Ian Hague and Davy O’List.

On the way to a gig, we were talking about what I should call them. Steve Marriott and I were into Lord Buckley’s The Nazz, so I suggested that. But with my accent it came out sounding like ‘The Nice’.

Those guys were such fans of American music – gospel, blues, soul, jazz. And Keith was classically trained, so how lucky was I? Most of the young musicians back then had never worked with a Black American singer before, so it was unusual for them. But Keith was really supportive. He and Stevie Marriott are the only people who ever introduced me to their mothers.

Am I Still Dreaming? - YouTube Watch On

I guess The Nice were with me for about six months. I went home to get my kids when The First Cut Is The Deepest became a hit. While I was away, Andrew stole my band!

But Keith and those guys did play on the tracks that Mick Jagger produced for my first album [1968’s The First Lady Of Immediate], stuff like Am I Still Dreaming. And when The Nice did their version of America, my son Kevin – who was five years old at the time – did the monologue.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not long before Keith died, I did a gig in Worthing and he came along. It was so lovely to see him. We even discussed doing something together. I was so sad when he passed, but I know that his physical situation had a lot to do with what happened.

I loved him. I’m so glad you’re celebrating Keith.”