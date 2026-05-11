Red Hot Chili Peppers sell their recorded music catalogue for over $300 million
If you know any members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, now might be a good time to hit them up for a few dollars
Red Hot Chili Peppers have done a deal with Warner Music Group to sell their recorded music catalogue for more than $300 million.
Having sold their publishing rights to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund for around $140 million in 2021, the Los Angeles quartet - vocalist Anthony Kiedis, guitarist John Frusciante, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith - struck a deal worth more than twice that sum for their catalogue, which includes 13 studio albums, nine of which, from 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik onwards, were released via Warners.
The sale is part of a larger deal between WMG and Bain Capital, a joint venture launched last summer that reportedly acquired $650 worth of music and publishing rights.
The Chili Peppers’ catalogue, which is reckoned to generate around $25 million per year, had reportedly been up for offers since last year. Billboard reported last year that the band were seeking $350 million for the sale.
WMG reported total quarterly revenues of $1.73 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2026 – up 12.1% year-on-year, according to musicbusinessworldwide.com.
Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will play his first solo shows in Europe later this month, in support of his solo record Honora, whch was released on March 27 via Nonesuch Records.
The dates are:
May 21: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany
May 22: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
May 26: London Koko, UK
May 28: Paris Alhambra, France
Flea plays bass and trumpet on Honora, which features original songs, as well as covers of classic songs including Jimmy Webb's Wichita Lineman, and Funkadelic's Maggot Brain. Guests on the album include Radiohead's Tom Yorke, who has performed with Flea in Atoms For Peace, and Nick Cave.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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