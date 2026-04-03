Voyage 35 share their first music with a cover of Porcupine Tree's The Nostalgia Factory
Former Porcupine Tree alumni Colin Edwin and John Wesley will tour as Voyage 35, performing early Porcupine Tree material, in September
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Voyage 35 have shared their first new (old) music, with a new version of Porcupine Tree's The Nostalgia Factory, the video for which you can watch below. The track originally featured on the band's 1992 debut album, On The Sunday Of Life, with lyrics penned by Alan Duffy, who ran Acid Tapes and later Imaginary Records.
It's the first chance fans have had to hear the sound created by former bassist Colin Edwin and live guitarist John Wesley, who have united to go out and perform earlier Porcupine Tree music that hasn't featured in the band, or Steven Wilson's live sets, in recent years, although Wilson did perform a turncated version of Voyage 34 on his most recent tour in support of The Overview.
“I know there is a lot of love out there for the early Porcupine Tree material, and many people have expressed a desire to hear it again," says Edwin. "Most of this music kind of fell by the wayside as the band moved on, and it feels right to revisit things again with a fresh approach and new musical talent”Article continues below
The pair were left out of Pocupine Tree's 2021 reunion. Edwin had been the band's bassist from 1993, performing at their very first live show at The Nag's Head in High Wycombe, until 2010, when the band went on hiatus. Wesley performed live with the band from 2002 to 2010.
In a recent Q&A, the pair revealed they had the blessing of current Porcupine Tree band members - "Steven's happy we're doing this and he thinks it's gonna be great fun," Wesley recently told fans in a YouTube Q&A.
During the same Q&A, the pair were also asked whether the band would be barefoot at their upcoming live shows.
"That's a personal decision," laughed Edwin. "There's a relaxed dress code in Voyage 35. Shoes are optional!"
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"I'm pretty certain I'll be wearing shoes," added Wesley, adding, "I don't know how Steve did it all those years. You step on those pedals, it hurts!"
Voyage 35 tour Europe and the UK in September, taking Porcupine Tree's original lightshow, Fruit Salad Lights, out on the road with them. You can see the full list of live dates below.
Voyage 35 EU and UK tour dates
Sep 4: ITA Revislate 2Days Prog + 1 Festival
Sep 8: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Sep 10: NED Utrect Tivoli Vredenburg
Sep 11: NED Uden De Pul
Sep 12: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij
Sep 15: UK O2 Bristol Academy
Sep 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire
Sep 17: UK Manchester O2 Ritz
Sep 18: UK Newcastle The Grove
Sep 19: UK Glasgow Classic Grand
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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