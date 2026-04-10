Attention all planets of the Solar Federation! Rush have assumed control of the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Rush are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

They’re very much the band of the moment, and when Geddy and Alex hit London on a surprise press trip recently, and Prog was one of the few print magazines to be offered an interview, we knew it was too good an opportunity to pass.

At the heart of our cover feature is the story of a lasting friendship. It’s not just Geddy and Alex, there’s Neil, too and even though he’s no longer around, his presence is felt all too keenly. It’s as moving reading their thoughts and memories as it is exhilarating to hear their excitement for the upcoming live dates with Anika Nilles. And with the new deluxe box set out now, we got the story of Grace Under Pressure out of them, too.

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Of course, this issue is about more than Rush. Anthony Phillips talks pianos instead of guitars; Steve Hillage and Miquette Giraudy explain that although System 7’s music is still driven by psych and prog, it occasionally dances to a slightly different beat; Richard Barbieri looks back on his days in Japan and discusses the possibility of new Porcupine Tree music; and Magenta reveal why it was back to basics for new album Tarot.

Einar Solberg, Spock’s Beard, Green Carnation, Long Distance Calling, VLMV and Major Parkinson all bring us up to speed on their new albums. We also speak to Cyrille Verdeaux of French proggers Clearlight about the new box set, being on Virgin Records in the 70s and find out what he’s up to at the moment, and this issue’s free sampler is provided by the excellent Fruits der Mer label.

Also in Prog 169...

Anthony Phillips - the former Genesis six-stringer swaps guitar for piano on his latest album.

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Einar Solberg - continuing his mission to become prog’s most cinematic artist with Vox Occulta.

Green Carnation - the Norwegian prog rockers open up chapter two of their epic A Dark Poem triptych.

Magenta - the Norwegian prog rockers open up chapter two of their epic A Dark Poem triptych.

Long Distance Calling - the German post-rock quartet celebrate 25 years of making music.

System 7 - Steve Hillage and Miquette Giraudy are still making psychedelic music. You can dance to it as well, if you want to!

VLMV - Pete Lambrou creates more beautiful ambient prog with the inspired There Will Come Soft Rains.

Major Parkinson - the Norwegians triumph over potential disaster with Valesa – Chapter II:Viva The Apocalypse!.

Spock's Beard - we catch up with the elusive US proggers to chat about their latest studio release.

Cyrille Verdeaux - former mainstay of French proggers Clearlight looks back on their time on Virgin Records and tells us what he’s been up to recently

Richard Barbieri - Porcupine Tree and former Japan sound sculptist Richard Barbieri reflects on his career and admits to watching Millwall with blue hair (but no lip gloss!).

Leon Alvarado - US progger on a prog world full of Yes, King Crimson, Pink Floyd and Earth, Wind & Fire!

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Einar Solberg, Alan Parsons Project, Opeth, Von Hertzen Brothers, Peter Gabriel, Magenta, Nordic Giants, Peter Hammill, Claypool Lennon Delirium, Richard Barbieri, Anthony Phillips, Strawbs, Von Hertzen Brothers, System 7, Ayreon, Darryl Way and loads more…

And reviews of Fusion Festival and gigs by Big Big Train, Cardiacs, Between The Buried And Me, Lazuli, Plantoid, Solstice and Atomic Rooster, among others.

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