"Making this record was joyful." Yes share first music from brand new studio album, Aurora
Prog legends Yes will release their twenty-fourth studio album, Aurora, in June
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Yes have shared a video for brand new single, Aurora, which is the title track of the band's twenty-fourth studio album, and which is released through InsideOut Music on June 12.
The album, which features new artwork from the band's long-standing cover artist Roger Dean (which you can see below), features eight tracks (with two bonus tracks), including the thirteen-minute-plus Counterpoint, with the album's title track coming from one of the earliest musical ideas the band began working with in writing sessions.
"The title immediately resonated with Steve Howe and sparked visual inspiration for artist Roger Dean, setting a conceptual tone that would guide the project," says singer Jon Davison.Article continues below
"Making this record was joyful, a chance to play, explore and give everything to the music," says long-standing guitaristSteve Howe. "It's always been about collaboration, somebody can write a song, but until everybody puts their contribution in it isn't really a Yes song. We’re not trying to echo the past; we’re carrying the spirit of Yes forward and turning it into something new”.
Aurora will be available as a limited deluxe 180g light green 2LP+2CD+Blu-ray artbook and poster, as well as a limited deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray artbook, both featuring the stunning artwork of Roger Dean and Freya Dean, as well as a bonus disc of instrumentals, and a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and 24bit stereo mixes (by Curtis Schwartz). The album is also available as a gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet, Special Edition CD Digipak and as a digital album.
Yes - Aurora
1. Aurora (7:27)
2. Turnaround Situation (5:50)
3. Love Lies Dreaming (6:24)
4. Countermovement (13:48)
5. Ariadne (6:18)
6. All Hands on Deck (3:04)
7. Outside the Box (4:20)
8. Emotional Intelligence (3:30)
9. Jambustin’ (Bonus Track) (4:24)
10. Watching the River Roll (Bonus Track) (4:42)
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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