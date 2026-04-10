New York fantasy doom metallers Castle Rat have launched a video for Siren, one of the highlights of their second album, The Bestiary. The track is the fourth single drawn from the album, following in the medieval footsteps of Wizard, Wolf I and Serpent, all of which were released last year.

The launch of Siren comes less than a week after the release of a 20-minute in-studio live set filmed for KEXP in Seattle, WA, which concludes with singer/guitarist Riley 'Rat Queen' Pinkerton and Rebecca 'Rat Reaperess' Corrigan acting out their now-famous on-stage battle - a spectacle that went viral on metal social media in 2025.

“I go onstage, I battle death, I die, and I come back to life – because I don’t want to die,” Pinkerton told Metal Hammer earlier this year. “It’s funny, because I didn’t set out to make a show about my death anxiety. I was like, ‘I think it’d be cool if I die and spit up blood and yada yada yada – but I have to come back to life because I still need to play another show the next night.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, this is entirely about that.’”

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Castle Rat kick off a support tour with Amon Amarth and Dethklok next week in Phoenix, AZ, and travel to Europe in late July for a run of dates. Full schedule below.

Castle Rat - SIREN (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Apr 15: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Apr 17: San Antonio Boeing Center at Tech Port, TX

Apr 18: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Apr 20: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Apr 21: Kansas City The Midland Theatre, MO

Apr 22: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Apr 24: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Apr 25: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Apr 26: Grand Rapids The Pyramid Scheme, MI

Apr 28: Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Apr 29: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

May 01: Toronto The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort, ON

May 02: Montréal Centre Bell, QC

May 05: Oxon Hill The Theater at MGM National Harbor, MD

May 07: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville Pre-Party 2026, FL

May 09: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 10: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

May 12: Johnstown 1st Summit Arena, PA

May 13: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

May 14: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

May 16: Milwaukee Landmark Credit Union Live, WI

May 17: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2026, OH

May 19: Denver The Junkyard, CO

May 20: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

May 21: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

May 24: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Jul 29: Bergen Beyond The Gates, Norway

Jul 31: Copenhagen Pumpehuset København V, Denmark

Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Warszawa Klub Hydrozagadka, Poland

Aug 06: Jaroměř Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 08: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Belgium

Aug 09: Walton-on-trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 10: Southampton The 1865, UK

Aug 12: Wittelshofen Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

Aug 14: Seelbach Bei Hamm Hoflärm, Germany

Aug 15: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands

Aug 16: Carhaix-plouguer Motocultor Festival, France

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