Rock legends Deep Purple have announced details of their 24th studio album. Splat! is the follow-up to 2024's =1, and will be released via earMUSIC on July 3. According to a press statement released by the band, the album is "the heaviest Deep Purple album in many years."

"Where we are now with this incarnation of Deep Purple feels very much like a very 'now' version of Deep Purple as it was in the seventies," says frontman Ian Gillan. "I have to say, now we are very much back in with material that is compatible with Highway Star, Smoke On The Water, Lazy, the dynamics, the balance, and the fun of the music we made from 69 to 73.

"Deep Purple is in a great place right now."

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The statement goes on to report that the idea at the heart of Splat! was conceived by Gillan himself.

"Rather than treating the end as destruction, the album imagines it as transformation," it reads. "Splat! explores the end of humanity not in any crude apocalyptic sense but as a metamorphosis beyond physical existence."

Splat! is the band's second album with guitarist Simon McBride, who replaced Steve Morse in 2022, and was produced by Bob Ezrin, who also worked on Now What?! (2013), Infinite (2017), Whoosh! (2020), Turning to Crime (2021) and =1.

The album will be released in the usual bewildering array of formats, including double black vinyl, double transparent yellow vinyl, double purple vinyl, CD, and as a limited edition box set including the double album and CD, three 10-inch vinyl discs of recordings made during Deep Purple's 2024 tour, and a 7" single featuring the non-album track Guinnesis. The album is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.

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Deep Purple's European tour begins in June, with North American shows scheduled for August and September. Further European dates follow, climaxing in a run of UK shows in November.

(Image credit: earMUSIC)

Deep Purple: Splat! vinyl tracklist

Side A

Arrogant Boy

Diablo

The Rider

The Lunatic

Side B

The Only Horse In Town

Sacred Land

The Beating Of Wings

Side C

Guilt Trippin'

Scriblin' Gib'rish

Jessica's Bra

Side D

Third Call

My New Movie

Splat!

Jun 11: Espoo Metro Arena, Finland

Jun 12: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 14: Kristiansand Dirty Old Town Live, Norway

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Meppen Emsland Open Air, Germany

Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany

Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany

Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain

Jul 05: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain

Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain

Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy

Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy

Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany

Aug 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Aug 08: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL

Aug 09: Hollywood Hard Rock Casino, FL

Aug 12: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 15: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Aug 17: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 18: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 19: Ottawa Canadian Tire Center, ON

Aug 21: Detroit Pine Knob, MI

Aug 22: Salamanca Seneca Allegany Casino, NY

Aug 24: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheatre, IN

Aug 25: Highland Park Ravinia, IL

Aug 27: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino, MN

Aug 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 02: Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre, BC

Sep 04: Lincoln Thunder Valley, CA

Sep 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 06: Highland Yaamava Theatre, CA

Sep 08: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amp, CA

Sep 10: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 11: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA

Sep 12: Sparks Nugget Event Center, NV

Sep 29: Sofia 8888 Arena, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Cluj BT Arena, Romania

Oct 02: Budapest Laszlo Papp Arena, Hungary

Oct 04: Bratislava Tipos Arena, Slovakia

Oct 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

Oct 08: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 10: Belgrade Stark Arena, Serbia

Oct 11: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Arena, Macedonia

Oct 13: Athens Telekom Centre Arena, Greece

Oct 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 17: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Oct 19: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Oct 22: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Oct 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Oct 28: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway

Oct 29: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 31: Leipzig QI Arena, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

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