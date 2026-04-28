Swedish rock titans Europe have announced their first album in nine years, Come This Madness. The album, which will be released on September 25 via Silver Lining Music / Hell & Back Recordings, is the follow-up to 2017's Walk The Earth, and is preceded by a new single, One On One.

“One On One is definitely one of my favourite tracks from the album,” says band frontman Joey Tempest. "The power and feel are fresh, but some of the melodies bring me back to where it all began. Lyrically, it’s perhaps not filled with as much escapism as early Europe. These lyrics automatically ended up being more of a reflection of the times we live in today.

"Ever since One On One was just a demo, we’ve stayed with it... never gave up on it, and elevated it to a place where it belongs: a high-flying, classic hard rock track."

Article continues below

The video for One On One stars Hollywood actor Peter Stormare, best known for his roles as Gaear Grimsrud in the film Fargo and John Abruzzi in the TV series Prison Break. He has also appeared in The Big Lebowski, Minority Report, 8MM, Armageddon, Bad Boys II and 22 Jump Street.

"We always knew Peter loved rock music, and when his name came up, it just felt right,” says Tempest. "We wanted to approach this from a different angle–something more stripped back and unexpected."

Stormare released a solo album, Dallerpölsa & Småfåglar, in 2002, and has previously appeared in videos by Swedish power metal kings Sabaton (Uprising), Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann's side project Lindemann (Steh Auf and Frau & Mann) and US death metallers Possessed (Graven).

Joey Tempest and Peter Stormare (Image credit: Revolver SE)

Come This Madness was recorded at RMV Studio in Stockholm with Tom Dalgety, who has also worked with Ghost, Rammstein, Pixies, The Cult, Opeth, Killing Joke, The Damned and many more.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It was a true pleasure working with Tom," says Tempest. "He’s creative, musical and incredibly intuitive – he really became a sixth member of the band during the writing and recording of this album. We even invited him to co-write on some of the songs."

The album was mixed by Mike Fraser, best known for his work with AC/DC, Van Halen and Metallica, and also features guest appearances by Europe's fellow Swedes Tobias Forge (Ghost) and Michael Åkerfeldt (Opeth). Full tracklist below.

Europe kick off a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album and single The Final Countdown at the SEC in Glasgow, UK, on September 30, following a run of summer festival dates. Full dates below.

Come This Madness will be available on vinyl, CD and digital formats, and pre-orders are available now.

EUROPE - One on One (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Europe: Come This Madness cover art

One On One

The Cult Of Ignorance

Come This Madness

This Time Of Year

In a Different World

Scandinavian Eyes

Takin’ It Back

In the Absence Of Grace

The Angels Must Have Flown

The Devil’s Back

Nothing Can Follow This

(Image credit: Silver Lining Music / Hell & Back Recordings.)

Jun 06: Maia North Festival, Portugal

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Bela Nad Cirochou Rock Pod Kameňom Festival, Slovakia

Jun 28: Tilloloy Retro Trop C, France

Jul 05: Marostica Summer Festival Piazza Castello, Italy

Jul 07: Rome Cavea-Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy

Jul 08: Brescia Arena Campo Marte, Italy

Jul 09: Forte Dei Marmi Villa Bertelli, Italy

Jul 25: Pontevedra Son Do Mar Festival, Spain

Jul 30: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 29: Newark Stonedead Festival, UK

Sep 30: Glasgow SEC Armadill, UK

Oct 02: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Oct 04: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, UK

Oct 05: Arnhem Musis Arnhem, The Netherlands

Oct 06: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 08: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

Oct 09: Bilbao Arena Mirabilla, Spain

Oct 10: Madrid La Cubierta, Spain

Oct 12: Lausanne Salle Métropole, Switzerland

Oct 13: Zürich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Oct 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 16: Stuttgart Liederhalle, Germany

Oct 17: Wien Gasometer, Austria

Oct 19: Berlin Admiralspalast Theater, Germany

Oct 20: Warszawa COS Torwar, Poland

Oct 22: Frederiksberg Falkoner, Denmark

Oct 23: Gothenburg Film Studios, Sweden

Oct 24: Stockholm B-K, Sweden

Oct 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 15: St. Julians Malta Metal Weekend, Malta

Nov 21: Ostrava Ostravar Aréna, Czechia

Nov 25: Helsinki Aalto Hall @ House of Culture, Finland

Nov 27: Jyväskylä John Smith Rock Frozen Paviljonki, Finland

Nov 28: Joensuu Unholy Winter Festival Joensuu Areena, Finland

Find Europe tickets.