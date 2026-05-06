Hear Slipknot’s Corey Taylor rage against social media on new Motionless In White single Playing God: “The internet has gotten worse and worse”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor sings guest vocals on new Motionless In White single Playing God.

The track, which takes up arms against social media, is from the Pennsylvania metalcore unit’s upcoming studio album Decades, due out on July 17 via Roadrunner.

Singer Chris Motionless says he “can’t believe how aggressive Corey sounds” in a statement accompanying the release.

Of the lyrics, he adds: “It’s an observational commentary on toxic internet culture and the people who perpetuate it. The internet has gotten worse and worse to the point where only negativity, hatred, and lies are at the forefront of everything you see. It’s very frustrating because I thought social media was supposed to be a mechanism to connect, but all it does is divide.”

Despite how venomous the track is, it doubles as a celebration of 20 years of Motionless In White. Decades, which was co-produced by Drew Fulk and Justin “JD” deBlieck, is being promoted as an album which condenses the band’s “past, present, and future sounds into one cohesive sound” to mark their Platinum anniversary.

“We were never afraid to take risks,” Chris Motionless comments. “This band has not only lasted two decades, but we’ve also outlasted all of the obstacles we’ve faced. We’re still grinding. No matter how far we expand the universe that is Motionless In White, we’re going to preserve the heart, soul, and roots of where we came from.

“We are never going to abandon heartfelt, emotional, and heavy songs. We are never going to abandon what mattered to us the most when we started. We're finding new ways to emphasise those stories with exciting sounds and looks, but the vision is the same. It’s always been this grand, dramatic, and theatrical entity. I’m proud we haven’t gotten comfortable.”

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It’s been a big news day for fans of Taylor. Rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly recently appeared on Suicide Silence guitarist Chris Garza’s podcast and looked back on his feud with the Slipknot man. He insisted that his role in the two’s spat was him “punch[ing] back” against the singer.

“What do you do if someone punches you in the face?” he asked. “That’s what happened, right? I got punched in the face and I punched back, and that’s crazy? That’s exactly what you would do, too.”

Despite this, it was actually MGK who fired the first shots when, in a December 2020 interview, he lambasted the rock scene for its perceived lack of “attitude” and for its bands wearing “comfy shoes”. Taylor’s first swipe at the musician came while he was defending heavy music against the jab the following February.

Motionless In White are currently touring North America with Bring Me The Horizon. The next show on the run takes place on Thursday (May 7) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. See future dates and get tickets via the Motionless In White website.