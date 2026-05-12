Mötley Crüe have completed their highly anticipated appearance on the finale of the latest series of American Idol, performing two Crüe classics with the 2005 series winner, country star Carrie Underwood.

The unlikely pairing tackled truncated versions of Home Sweet Home and Kickstart My Heart. And while Underwood's vocal left little room for criticism, footage of the performance does appear to confirm that Vince Neil – who revealed in 2025 that he's suffered four strokes in recent years – is no longer operating at full capacity.

Underwood has a history of dalliances with rock music and regularly performs Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle during her solo sets. She has also performed Motörhead's classic hit Ace of Spades and Ozzy Osbourne's much-loved power ballad, Mama, I'm Coming Home, in concert.

Latest Videos From

Last year, she teamed with an American Idol contestant to cover Drowning Pool’s nu metal banger Bodies, and in 2009, she was responsible for the series' end theme, another cover of Home Sweet Home.

In July, Mötley Crüe will embark on a mammoth Carnival Of Sins tour, celebrating the band's 45th anniversary as well as the 20th anniversary of the original Carnival Of Sins tour, which took in 118 shows in 2005-2006. Support will come from Tesla and Extreme. Full dates below.

Carrie Underwood & Mötley Crüe | Home Sweet Home + Kickstart My Heart | Top 3 | American Idol 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Mötley Crüe Carnival Of Sins tour 2026

Jul 17: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Jul 18: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Jul 20: Clarkson Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jul 22: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 24: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Jul 25: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Jul 27: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 01: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 12: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 14: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 15: Tampa Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 19: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Aug 21: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN

Aug 22: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 27: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI

Aug 28: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 08: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO

Sep 10: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 11: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 13: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 16: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 19: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 23: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 24: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Sep 26: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA

Get Mötley Crüe tickets.