Beastie Boy Mike D announces first ever solo headline tour

Beastie Boys rapper Mike D has announced his first ever solo headline tour.

The announcement comes less than a week after the 60-year-old New York-born musician released his debut solo single, Switch Up, his first new music since Beastie Boys’ final album, 2011's Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.



The Beastie Boys have no plans to release any more new music following the 2012 death of Adam Yauch, aka MCA, aged 47.

Having played two low-key sold-out shows in Los Angeles last week, Mike D will commence his run with two shows in London at the 1,150-capacity 26 Leake St club, before playing a mix of headline shows and festivals across Europe.

Latest Videos From

The dates are:

Mike D - UK and Europe shows 2026

Jun 05: London 26 Leake St, UK

Jun 06: London 26 Leake St, UK

Jun 10: Berlin Saalchen, Germany

Jun 13: Primavera Sound Festival, Portugal

Jun 14: Beyond The Pale Festival, Ireland

Jun 16: Barcelona La 2 de Apolo Nitsa, Spain

Jun 18: Kortrijk Blender at Bolwerk, Belgium

Jun 19: Sint-Niklaas De Casino, Belgium

Jun 20: Paris Beyond The Streets, France



Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10am local time here.

Since Adam Yauch's death, Mike D and Adam ‘Ad-Rock’ Horovitz have kept a low profile.



The pair collaborated on a brilliant memoir, Beastie Boys Book, in 2018, which in turn inspired the making of the first proper full-length documentary on the ground-breaking New York hip-hop band, Beastie Boys Story, directed by Spike Jonze, who shot the band's classic 1994 video for Sabotage.