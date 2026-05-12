Beastie Boy Mike D announces first ever solo headline tour
Mike D will kick off his first ever solo headline tour with two nights at a 1,150-capacity London club
Beastie Boys rapper Mike D has announced his first ever solo headline tour.
The announcement comes less than a week after the 60-year-old New York-born musician released his debut solo single, Switch Up, his first new music since Beastie Boys’ final album, 2011's Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.
The Beastie Boys have no plans to release any more new music following the 2012 death of Adam Yauch, aka MCA, aged 47.
Having played two low-key sold-out shows in Los Angeles last week, Mike D will commence his run with two shows in London at the 1,150-capacity 26 Leake St club, before playing a mix of headline shows and festivals across Europe.
The dates are:
Mike D - UK and Europe shows 2026
Jun 05: London 26 Leake St, UK
Jun 06: London 26 Leake St, UK
Jun 10: Berlin Saalchen, Germany
Jun 13: Primavera Sound Festival, Portugal
Jun 14: Beyond The Pale Festival, Ireland
Jun 16: Barcelona La 2 de Apolo Nitsa, Spain
Jun 18: Kortrijk Blender at Bolwerk, Belgium
Jun 19: Sint-Niklaas De Casino, Belgium
Jun 20: Paris Beyond The Streets, France
Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10am local time here.
Since Adam Yauch's death, Mike D and Adam ‘Ad-Rock’ Horovitz have kept a low profile.
The pair collaborated on a brilliant memoir, Beastie Boys Book, in 2018, which in turn inspired the making of the first proper full-length documentary on the ground-breaking New York hip-hop band, Beastie Boys Story, directed by Spike Jonze, who shot the band's classic 1994 video for Sabotage.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.