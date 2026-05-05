"It was a very intense few weeks." The Rolling Stones anounce new album Foreign Tongues, featuring Paul McCartney, Robert Smith, Steve Winwood and more

The Rolling Stones have officially announced their new album Foreign Tongues.

The band's 25th album was produced, like its predecessor Hackney Diamonds, by Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam) and features cameo appearances by Paul McCartney, Robert Smith from The Cure, Steve Winwood and more. It was recorded in less than one month at Metropolis Studios in west London, and will be released on July 10 via Polydor/Universal Music

"I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis," Mick Jagger says in a statement. "It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone."

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The album's first official single, In The Stars, is out now.

Last month, on April 11, the Stones released the first song from their album in a deliberated low-key manner. Rough and Twisted was available as a strictly limited vinyl-only 'white label' release, credited to The Cockroaches, a knowing nod to the legendary band's longevity, and a name used by the Stones in the past when playing secret shows.



"The Rolling Stones album has been in the can for some time now," a source recently told The Sun newspaper. "A lot of it was written and recorded a while back but there has been a lot of fine-tuning to make it perfect. They were back in Metropolis Studios in West London last year and now it’s ready to go."

The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues | Album Trailer - YouTube Watch On

At present, there are no live shows planned to accompany the album release.



“The Rolling Stones will play when they decide to, not before," a spokesman for the band told The Times.

Foreign Tongues can be pre-ordered here.