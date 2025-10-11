Watch unmasked Slipknot in soundcheck ahead of year 2000 show in South Dakota

Rare footage of Slipknot onstage in the year 2000 without their masks has been uncovered and made available online.

The 26-minute video shows the metal giants run through a few songs, unmasked, in soundcheck ahead of their appearance at the Expo Hall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on July 7, 2000. It can be viewed below.

At that point in 2000, Slipknot were at the peak of their powers and riding high on the success of their 1999 self-titled debut album, which went on to earn triple platinum certification and was once voted the best debut album of the last 25 years by Metal Hammer magazine readers.

The band run through the songs Eyeless, Liberate and Me Inside during the soundcheck, which sees frontman Corey Taylor seemingly as animated as if it were the show itself. They also tease a short blast of Eric Clapton's classic Derek and the Dominos track Layla.

They also play a snippet of Pantera's A New Level.

Taylor was joined in the lineup at the time by late bass player Paul Gray, late drummer Joey Jordison, guitarists Mick Thomson, Craig Jones and Jim Root, percussionists Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and Chris Fehn and DJ Sid Wilson.

Gray died in a hotel room in Iowa in 2010 at the age of 28, with the news devastating the band and the metal world. Jordison left Slipknot in 2013 and died in 2021 at the age of 46. His passing also came as a massive blow to metal and to his former bandmates.

Slipknot have gone through a number of lineup changes over the years, most recently adding former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande to the mix.