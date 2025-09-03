Bring Me The Horizon have 12 songs left over from their latest album ready for release

Bring Me The Horizon have 12 songs left over from the sessions for their 2024 album Post Human: Nex Gen album series that they want to release.

Frontman Oli Sykes makes the revelation in a new interview with NME, where he says that the Sheffield pop-metal band wanted to start putting the material out before their Rock Am Ring and Reading And Leeds festival headline sets this summer. However, the singer becoming a father in July postponed those plans.

“I wanted new music out this year,” Sykes says. “I’ve got so much from the Nex Gen archive that I want the world to hear. I literally phoned my label and management and said, ‘It’s nearly here, I’ve got 12 songs and they’re all bangers. They’re so close, we’re going to get the first single out before Rock Am Ring and the second before Reading And Leeds.’”

He adds: “The music will come, but it’s just not the be-all and end-all. We’re realising that we don’t have to put another record out; we just put one out. Most bands would go away for two years, have an actual break. You don’t have to do this, but I want to and I enjoy it. If it doesn’t happen, then it doesn’t happen.”

Post Human: Nex Gen, released in May 2024 via Sony/RCA/Columbia, was the second entry in the band’s Post Human series, following 2020 EP Post Human: Survival Horror. It was met with positive reviews, including a 3.5-star write-up from Metal Hammer’s Emily Swingle.

Swingle wrote: “Chaotic, confusing and nonsensical, Post Human: Nex Gen is a record that feels like it shouldn’t work – but, surprisingly, that’s also why it does. We’re not sure whether this will herald the next generation of metalcore just yet, but there’s something incredibly human burrowed within these abrasively buzzing electronics.”

Sykes said in December that Bring Me The Horizon were considering going on hiatus, but the band were extremely active this summer. As well as playing the European festival circuit, they surprise-released a lo-fi remix album called Lo-Files in July.

On July 18, Sykes’ wife, Brazilian model Alissa Salls, announced via Instagram that the couple had just welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.

Bring Me The Horizon will tour North America in the autumn, starting with a set at Louisville festival Louder Than Life on September 21. See all dates and details via the band’s website.