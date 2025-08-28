"Hurt People Hurt People has probably been around since the beginning of man." Revived nu metallers Mudvayne release their first new song in 16 years

Resurrected nu metallers Mudvayne have released their first single in 16 years. Titled Hurt People Hurt People, it is their first release since signing to Alchemy Records in May and the first taste of new music since the band reformed in 2021.

In 2023, frontman Chad Grey had confirmed the band were working on new material. “We’ve started putting some new stuff together a little bit," he told Heavy Mag.

"People that have heard [some of the early demo] stuff are really excited about it. Only the people that are closest to us have heard anything, and, like I said, it’s really rough; it’s demos. But you can tell it’s special. And I think that we have to make sure it’s Mudvayne. We have to make sure that it’s what we want. So we’ll just have to see. We were working on it, working on it, working on it a little bit here and there.”

When the band announced their signing to Alchemy in May, the band's Instragram account posted Mudvayne were "coming thru [sic] the fucking table soon".

With the release of the new song, Chad Smith has spoken a little about what it means. "Hurt People Hurt People has probably been around since the beginning of man," he says in a statement. "Certainly longer than the phrase ever existed.”

“I think I wrote this song as a reminder to myself to break the cycle,” he continues. “We create our own suffering, our own hurt. It's time for us to create self-love and let go of the pain. It was never ours to begin with.”

The band are set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album L.D. 50 with a US tour that kicks off in Dubuque, Iowa on September 11 and runs until October 26 when the tour will wrap-up in Uncasville, Connecticut. Support comes from Static-X and Vended.

Since their reformation in 2021, Mudvayne have played a number of tours and festival appearances in the US, and toured Australia in 2024, though haven't played in Europe or the UK since 2005.

The band have not yet commented on a possible release window for their upcoming sixth album, nor confirmed if Hurt People Hurt People will feature or has been released as a stand-alone track.

Watch the official lyric video below.

MUDVAYNE - HURT PEOPLE HURT PEOPLE (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Mudvayne L.D. 50 25th Anniversary US Tour

Sep 11 Dubuque Q Casino, IA

Sep 13 Waukee, Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Sep 14 Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 16 Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Sep 17 Youngstown The Covelli Centre, OH

Sep 19 Louder Than Life Festival Louisville, KY

Sep 20 Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Sep 21 Omaha Steelhouse, NE

Sep 23 Denver The Fillmore, CO

Sep 24 Albuquerque Revel Entertainment Center, NM

Sep 26 Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort, NV

Sep 27 Phoenix Airzona Financial Theatre, AZ

Sep 28 Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 30 Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 1 Airway Heights Northern Quest Amphitheater, WA

Oct 3 Pocatello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, ID

Oct 5 Aftershock Festival Sacramento, CA

Oct 7 Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

Oct 9 Tulsa Tulsa Theater, OK

Oct 11 Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 12 San Antonio Boeing Center at Tech Port, TX

Oct 13 Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Oct 16 Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Oct 18 Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Oct 19 Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Oct 21 Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Oct 22 Virginia Beach The Dome, VA

Oct 24 Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Oct 25 Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Oct 26 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT