Slipknot have officially named Eloy Casagrande as their new drummer

Slipknot have revealed that their new drummer is indeed former Sepultura member Eloy Casagrande.

The Iowan nu metal legends confirmed their newest addition’s identity this morning (April 30) in an Instagram post that showcases their revamped outfits and masks.

Casagrande’s personal Instagram account is tagged in the photo, alongside the accounts of vocalist Corey Taylor, percussionist/co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan and the other known members of the band.

Still unnamed is Slipknot’s current keyboardist, who joined the band in June 2023 to replace longtime member Craig Jones.

Casagrande joined Slipknot in February, replacing former drummer Jay Weinberg following Weinberg’s dismissal in November 2023.

The band explained that the split with Weinberg was a creative decision in a since-deleted social media statement.

Weinberg responded in a statement of his own, saying that he was “heartbroken and blindsided” by the parting.

Weinberg now drums for US thrash metal crew Suicidal Tendencies.

Casagrande abruptly quit Sepultura in February, shortly before rehearsals for the Brazilian extreme metal veterans’ ongoing farewell tour.

“February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project,” the band wrote in a statement.

The timing led many fans to speculate that the other project Casagrande was joining was Slipknot.

The speculation heated up in March, when Slipknot posted a photo of a broken drum stick on Instagram, signalling that they had started to rehearse with a new drummer.

Eagle-eyed users noticed that the drum stick was Promark-branded. Casagrande is an ambassador for Promark sticks.

Slipknot played their first show with Casagrande on April 25, also debuting their new masks and a setlist featuring five songs from their 1999 self-titled debut album.

The band then performed at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27.

Slipknot will embark on a European tour in December to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut, and Crahan has said that the band will perform the album in full.

Support will come from Scottish groove/melodeath collective Bleed From Within.

Slipknot will also play a handful of North American festival dates this year, including a headline set at Knotfest Iowa in September, which will be their first show in their home state since 2021.

For the full list of Slipknot live shows, see below.

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Get tickets.