Yes guitarist Steve Howe to release limited edition vinyl 10 inch EP of Bob Dylan covers

Yes guitarist Steve Howe has announced that he will release a limited edition white vinyl 10" EP with 3 previously unreleased interpretations of Bob Dylan tracks.

Signals Crossed follows the reissue of 1999's Portraits Of Bob Dylan back in September, and is released via Howe's own HoweSounds label on December 5. The EP features covers of Dylan's I Want You, One Too Many Mornings and Mama, You've Been On My Mind. It will include appearances by Geoff Downes, Dylan Howe, Stephanie Sounds and Paul K Joyce.

"I recorded I Want You before starting the released Portraits Of Bob Dylan tracks, then I recorded two alternative versions of songs from the album in different styles," Howe says. "This version of One Too Many Mornings wasn't in the right key for Phoebe Snow, who sang beautifully to an acoustic version on the released album. This version gives it an electric setting, taking a little from Bob's Hard Rain version. I sang Mama, You've Been On My Mind on the original release, slow and a little mournful, but here it has a more upbeat and optimistic flavour. With the vocal harmonies and Dylan's drumming, these tracks retain the mood of what I wanted to explore in 2000, songs about getting your Signals Crossed.

"The Portraits... idea was always a sort of pipe dream, and I originally recorded one song to start the project, and I thought, this will be good, I'll do lots of Bob. What I loved about it was having the chance to arrange them as I wasn't going to copy what Dylan had done; I wanted to bring a little bit more to it."

Signals Crossed will be available as a white vinyl 10-inch, one-sided and mirror-backed backed and limited to 500 copies worldwide. It will also be available as a download.

(Image credit: HoweSound )