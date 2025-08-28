Slipknot stream demo version of 1999 rager Me Inside, taken from 25th-anniversary reissue of debut album

Slipknot have released a demo recording of 1999’s Me Inside.

The raw version of the song, which originally appeared on the Iowa nine-piece’s self-titled debut album, is taken from an upcoming Slipknot 25th-anniversary reissue, due out on September 5. The re-release is available to preorder in 2CD and 2LP packages, after a 6LP mega-bundle was made available back in July and sold out instantly.

Slipknot spent much of 2024 celebrating the silver anniversary of their titular album, which quickly established them as a leading light of the nu metal movement back in 1999. They played the release in full on North American and European tours last year, and percussionist/co-founder Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan told Metal Hammer that he was leading the charge on reissuing the album.

“I’m fully involved with putting together a reissue package, because I’m the band caretaker,” he said.

“I’m the one that held everything over the years: all the DAT tapes from the [sound]board from all our first shows, all the videotapes from studio sessions at SR Audio and Indigo Ranch, different test mixes that we gave to other people that we said ‘No’ to at that time and that were never released, but are amazing.

“They would never have been listened to 25 years ago, but now that the golden egg has been laid, and everyone knows it, you’re not going to listen to another mix and go, ‘This is better’, you’re just gonna go, ‘Wow, this is Slipknot like this, 25 years ago.’”

The 2LP and 2CD editions of Slipknot will include the original album in full, as well as an additional disc of demos and alternate mixes. Purity, which was taken off of the tracklisting shortly after release due to a copyright dispute, will be on the second disc as well.

As well as reissues, Slipknot have been teasing the release of new music. The band rented a billboard near Indio, California in spring 2024 and put up the words Long May You Die, later revealed to be the name of a single. However, at time of publication, the song is yet to see the light of day.

Clown has also continued building up to the release of the long-delayed Look Outside Your Window, an album that several Slipknot members recorded during downtime in the sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone. In January the percussionist said it had an early 2025 release date in place, although it still hasn’t come out.