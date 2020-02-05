Slipknot’s Tortilla Man finally unmasked

The identity of Slipknot’s mystery percussionist Tortilla Man has apparently been confirmed.

Online detectives have previously suggested Tortilla Man is Michael Pfaff, a bandmate of Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan in Dirty Little Rabbits.

Now a series of photos from a cave in Slovenia appear to confirm that Tortilla Man is Pfaff.

Crahan, drummer Jay Weinberg and a man who appears to be Pfaff were photographed at the Postojna Cave. The photos appear on the cave’s Facebook page, together with an image of the signatures of Crahan, Weinberg and Pfaff.

The mystery musician – branded ‘Tortilla Man’ by fans – was brought into the lineup following the departure of Chris Fehn, with some even speculating he was Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon – although that was later denied.

Internet detectives subsequently suggested Tortilla Man was Pfaff, who was reportedly introduced to Crahan by Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Slipknot have announced that they’ll head out on tour across North America this summer on the Knotfest Roadshow.

The 17-date run will see Slipknot hitting the road with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. The Roadshow will kick off in Syracuse, New York on May 30 and wrap up in The Woodlands, Texas, on June 25.

Tickets and VIP Packages go on-sale on February 7 at 10am. Check out the full list of dates below.

May 30: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY*

May 31: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 02: New York Madison Square Garden, NY**

Jun 04: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Jun 05: Montreal Centre Bell, QC Jun 06: TorontoBudweiser Stage, ON

Jun 08: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 12: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Jun 14: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Jun 15: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Jun 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Jun 23: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Jun 25: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember ** Not featuring Code Orange