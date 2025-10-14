Watch Gene Simmons officiate at 2025's most rock'n'roll wedding

Anthrax and Pantera drummer and The Violent Hour singer Carla Harvey were married in Las Vegas this week, and Kiss legend Gene Simmons was on hand to officiate at the ceremony.

Benante began dating then-Butcher Babies singer Harvey in 2015, and the couple got engaged during a U2 show at Sphere in Las Vegas in 2024. The wedding was attended by members of Kiss, Pantera, Mötley Crüe, Chris Jericho, Dream Theater and Nickelback.

"The initial idea was a small, intimate wedding with just a few friends and family, but we knew that we would not be able to get away with a small wedding once other friends heard about it," Benante tells People magazine. "We just want our closest in a room together celebrating."

According to People, Harvey arrived at the ceremony in a vintage Chevrolet Corvette and walked down the aisle to the sounds of November Rain by Guns N' Roses, while U2's All I Want Is You – the song that played as Benante originally popped the question – served as the soundtrack to the couple's first dance.

Later in the evening, Benante joined Frank Bello and Scott Ian of Anthrax, guitarist Zach Throne, Rex Brown from Pantera and Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy onstage for a jam, with Chris Jericho on vocals.

Footage shot by broadcaster Eddie Trunk showing Simmons officiating at the wedding is below.

In other rock'n'roll nuptial news, Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor has tied the knot with Calina Walker during a ceremony at Sceptre Brewing Arts in Decatur, Georgia.

