The Who announce super deluxe version of Who Are You including 71 unreleased tracks

The Who have announced that their 1978 album Who Are You is to be the beneficiary of a deluxe edition makeover.

The 7CD/1 Blu-ray set includes 71 unreleased tracks, the now-obligatory Atmos and stereo mixes by Steven Wilson, and a 100-page book containing sleeve notes by Matt Kent, who also authored the essay included in the super deluxe reissue of Who's Next/Life House in 2023.

The set includes the original, rejected Glyn Johns mix of Who Are You, several early run-throughs, session tracks, demos and outtakes, unreleased tracks from the 1977 Shepperton Studios rehearsals, drummer Kenny Jones' first rehearsals with the band, and a number of live tracks recorded on the Who's North American tour in 1979.

In addition to the super deluxe version of Who Are You, the album is being released on quadruple vinyl, half-speed mastered black vinyl, yellow vinyl and double CD, as well as via a bewildering array of bundle editions featuring t-shirts, tote bags and more. Released on October 31, it's available to pre-order now.

Full tracklist below.

The Who – Who Are You deluxe edition tracklist

Disc One: Who Are You (Remastered)

New Song

Had Enough

905

Sister Disco

Music Must Change

Trick Of the Light

Guitar And Pen

Love Is Coming Down

Who Are You

Disc Two: Glyn John Mix

New Song (Glyn Johns mix) *

Had Enough (Glyn Johns mix) *

905 (Glyn Johns mix) *

Sister Disco (Glyn Johns mix) *

Trick of The Light (Glyn Johns mix) *

Guitar and Pen (Glyn Johns mix) *

Who Are You (Glyn Johns mix) *

Trick of The Light (Single Version Edit - Glyn Johns mix) *

Guitar and Pen ( Glyn Johns Alt mix *

Who Are You (Glyn Johns Single edit) *

New Song (Pete Vocal - Steven Wilson mix) *

Sister Disco (Lost Guitar Mix- Steven Wilson mix) *

Had Enough (No Orchestra- Steven Wilson mix) *

Guitar and Pen (Pete Guide Vocal- Steven Wilson mix) *

Love Is Coming Down (No Orchestra- Steven Wilson mix) *

Who Are You (Early Run Through -Pete Vox- Steven Wilson mix) *

Disc Three: Sessions & Demos

Who Are You (Lost Verse Mix)

Guitar and Pen (Olympic 78 Mix)

Love Is Coming Down (Early Run Through)

Empty Glass (Session Out Take)

No Road Romance (Session Out Take)

Trick of the Light (Unused Olympic Edit) *

Who Are You (Clean Radio Edit)

905 (John Entwistle Demo) *

Had Enough - John Entwistle Demo *

Back On the Road (John Entwistle Demo)

Wild Horses (John Entwistle Demo)

Trick of the Light (John Entwistle Demo) *

Good Time Coming (John Entwistle Demo) *

Who Are You (John and Cyrano’s mix from The Kids Are Alright)

Disc Four: Shepperton 1977

Who Are You (Early version recorded live in Toronto, 1976) *

The Kids Are Alright (Shepperton Studios) *

Run, Run, Run (Shepperton Studios) *

Spoonful / Smokestack Lightning (Shepperton Studios) *

I Saw Her Standing There (Shepperton Studios *

Instrumental Jam (Shepperton Studios) *

Who Are You (Knocking It into Shape 1 - Shepperton Studios) *

Who Are You (Knocking It into Shape 2 - Shepperton Studios) *

Baba O’Riley (Shepperton Studios) *

Shakin’ All Over (Shepperton Studios) *

Bell Boy - Shepperton Studios *

Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios) *

Barbara Ann (Shepperton Studios) *

I Saw Her Standing There 2 (Shepperton Studios) *

Drowned (Shepperton Studios) *

Disc Five: Shepperton 1978/79

Baba O’Riley (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) *

My Wife (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) *

My Generation (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) *

Join Together (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) *

Who Are You (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) *

Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978) *

Sister Disco (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979) *

Music Must Change (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979) *

Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979) *

Who Are You (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979) *

Disc Six: Live USA 1979 – Part One

Substitute *

I Can't Explain *

Baba O'Riley *

The Punk and the Godfather *

Boris the Spider *

Sister Disco *

Behind Blue Eyes *

Music Must Change *

Drowned *

Who Are You *

5.15 *

Pinball Wizard *

See Me, Feel Me *

Disc Seven: Live USA 1979 – Part Two

Long Live Rock *

My Generation *

I Can See for Miles *

Trick Of the Light *

Sparks *

Won't Get Fooled Again *)

Jam /Take A Fool Like You *

How Can You Do It Alone *

Magic Bus *

Summertime Blues *

Dancing in the Street / Dance It Away *

The Real Me *

Disc eight: Blu-ray - Steven Wilson Atmos Mix

New Song *

Had Enough *

905 *

Sister Disco *

Music Must Change *

Trick Of the Light *

Guitar And Pen *

Love Is Coming Down *

Who Are You *

Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix

New Song *

Had Enough *

905 *

Sister Disco *

Music Must Change *

Trick Of the Light *

Guitar And Pen *

Love Is Coming Down *

Who Are You *

Steven Wilson Stereo Mix

New Song *

Had Enough *

905 *

Sister Disco *

Music Must Change *

Trick Of the Light *

Guitar And Pen *

Love Is Coming Down *

Who Are You *

* = previously unreleased